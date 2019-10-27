Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch today's Premier League football online from anywhere

Liverpool may have lost their 100% record following their draw at Old Trafford last weekend, but Jurgen Klopp will have been impressed with how his side fought their way back to win a point. Up next are last year's Champions League foes and you can watch all the action as it happens, no matter where you are in the world, by following our Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream guide below.

While Tottenham's emphatic 5-0 midweek win over Red Star Belgrade in Europe will have lifted some of the pressure off boss Mauricio Pochettino, today's match places the focus back on their faltering title challenging hopes against a side who already look out of sight. Will Spurs get their league challenge back on track or will the Reds increase the gap between them and a title rival?

Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream - where and when Today's game takes place at Anfield in Liverpool on Sunday, October 27, with kick-off at 4.30pm GMT in the UK, which is 12.30am ET, 9.30am PT in the US, and 2.30am AEST on Monday morning for those looking to tune in from Down Under.

Both teams have been less than convincing at the back in recent weeks, which suggest goals at both ends will be likely. Like their opponents today, Liverpool also enjoyed a resounding victory in Europe mid-week, with a 4-1 win against Genk, and the home side will be keen up to get back to winning ways after dropping points last weekend.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip sat out the Genk victory and will face late fitness tests ahead of today's game, but Mohamed Salah looks set to start having returned to action in Wednesday's game.

Having played a back three in their lacklustre draw against Watford last week, Spurs reverted back to a 4-2-3-1 in Belgrade with some success and the smart money will be on Pochettino's side sticking with what appears to be their most effective formation against the Reds.

It's shaping up to be a fascinating encounter - check out our guide below on how to obtain a Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream, regardless of where you are in the world. And to find out how to watch the rest of the season's games, check out our guide on how to live stream the 19/20 Premier League football season.

If you're abroad this weekend but still want to watch your home coverage, you'll need a VPN to do so. That's because your normal coverage will be geo-blocked. It's really easy to do and stops you having to tune in to some dodgy stream you've heard about on Reddit.

How to stream Liverpool vs Tottenham live in the UK

Liverpool vs Tottenham will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League with coverage beginning at 4pm and kick-off coming half an hour later. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is also a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a Now TV sports pass for £9.99 for a day or £14.99 a week. But its £20 special offer for a whole month is clearly the best value at the moment, and allows you access even more of the Premier League football season, too. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 season and kick-off for this game is at 12.30am ET, 9.30am PT with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling, PlayStation Vue and Fubo (all of which have a free trial).

How to watch a Premier League live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. The network is set to show all 380 fixtures live including today's game, as is offering a one-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Kick-off in Canada is at 12.30am ET, 9.30am PT. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Tottenham in Australia

Optus Sports now has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live – yep, all 380 of them including today's game between Liverpool and Spurs. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur: New Zealand live stream

Streaming service Spark Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch today's game live, with kick-off at 4.30am NZDT on Monday morning. Spark has the rights to show all 380 games live and is offering a one-month free trial, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from Spark Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Spurs in India

Star Sports Select HD 1 is the place to tune in if you're in India for today's match between Liverpool and Spurs, with coverage starting as 9.45pm New Delhi time. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.