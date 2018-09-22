Liverpool vs Southampton live stream: how to watch today's Premier League football online

Liverpool vs Southampton - where and when Liverpool vs Southampton takes place at Anfield on Saturday September, 22. Kick off is at 3pm BST, which is 10am ET, 7am PT and midnight AET.

Liverpool are on a roll, but if they're serious about a title challenge then their winning form must continue. Southampton are in town to try and end The Reds 100% record and you can find out if they pull it off by tuning into a live stream of the match.

Until a week ago, Liverpool hadn't met a top-echelon side so far this season, but having taken on and beaten both Tottenham and PSG in the last seven days, Jurgen Klopp's players will be brimming with confidence. While The Reds' pacy front line will always cause trouble, it's been the steely core of Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk with James Milner in front that's been most impressive so far this season.

That tough nut to crack becomes even tougher for Saints with in-form striker Danny Ings unavailable for selection against his parent club, so the weight of responsibility will rest on Shane Long up front. Inspiration may come from further back however, with Pierre-Emile Højbjerg looking to build on the spectacular goal he netted against Brighton last time out.

Will Klopp's side march on or could Saints be the first team to take points off The Reds this season? Find out by following the instructions below to live stream Liverpool vs Southampton – and don't forget we've also got our Premier League watching guide to help you out with the rest of your live stream needs this EPL season.

How to stream Liverpool vs Southampton live in the UK

Hard to believe, isn't it, that outside of the UK, there is a live stream of every single Premier League game somewhere in the world? For example, NBC in the US and Optus Sport in Australia have both got the rights to show every single of the 380 Premier League matches. But the UK doesn't have the rights to show you any 3pm kick-offs.

How to watch Liverpool vs Southampton: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2018/19 season and kick-off is 10am ET and 7am PT for this one, so you can get your EPL fix over breakfast. If you don't have cable, then NBC is also available to watch on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). If you have a cable subscription and find yourself outside the US, then grabbing a VPN will let you relocate your IP address to the US and watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Liverpool vs Southampton: Canada live stream

Sportsnet is the channel showing Liverpool vs Southampton in Canada, so ideal if you're a cable customer. Kick-off is at 10am Toronto time. You may want to consider the options similar to those south of the border if you're a cable cutter.

How to watch Liverpool vs Saints: Australia live stream

As with every Premier League game this season, Optus Sport will have live coverage of Liverpool vs Southampton. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. Kick-off for this one is at midnight AET down under.

How to watch Liverpool vs Southampton: New Zealand live stream

BeIN Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch Liverpool vs Southampton live from 2am – if you're awake. BeIN is available as an upgrade from your Sky account, or on its own via a BeIN Connect subscription for NZ$19.78 - after a two-week trial if you've not used it before.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Southampton in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India. This clash at Anfield kicks off at 7.30pm New Delhi time. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service if you have Star Sports but are outside of India for the big game.

