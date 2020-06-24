Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream: watch the Premier League online today

After a disappointing 0-0 draw in the Merseyside derby at the weekend, champions-elect Liverpool enter today's clash with Crystal Palace knowing they need all three points if they want to hoist the Premier League trophy before the 2019/20 season breaks for the FA Cup. More on that shortly - our guide explains everything you need to know as the Reds take on the Eagles at Anfield, including how to live stream Liverpool vs Crystal Palace and watch the Premier League online from anywhere right now.

Best ways to watch Liverpool vs Palace Liverpool vs Crystal Palace kicks-off at 8.15pm BST today, which is 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT in the US. The match is being shown in the UK on Sky Sports, so anyone can save £10 on a Now TV Sky Sports month. In the US, it's on NBCSN so Sling TV's great value Blue package will let you stream the Premier League today - grab a FREE Sling TV trial to see if it's right for you.

Crystal Palace won't be a pushover, however, with Roy Hodgson's men flying high this season and currently sitting a lofty 9th in the Premier League table on 42 points. That sees them looking down on the likes of Arsenal and trailing 5th place Man United by just four points. Whisper it softly, Palace fans, but you could be watching your side in European football next season...

With so much at stake for both sides in tonight's match, we know you won't want to miss a second of the action - so follow our guide as explain how to watch the Premier League and get a reliable Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

Watch a Premier League live stream of every remaining fixture

When can Liverpool win the title?

The earliest Liverpool can now win the title is Thursday, June 25.

For this to happen, Liverpool needs a win against Palace today - and then wait patiently for the outcome of Thursday's clash at Stamford Bridge between Chelsea and City.

Liverpool officially win the title if City fail to beat Chelsea in a match that seems like it could go either way - City's rip-roaring restart form going head-to-head with Chelsea's desire to secure a Champions League place next season.

If the title is still in limbo following this week's matches, then the 2019/20 season goes into the FA Cup mini-break with this on the hrozion: Man City vs Liverpool is scheduled for Thursday, July 2. If things aren't decided by then, the biggest match of the season awaits.

How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage, you'll almost certainly need a VPN to do so. This is because of geo-blocking, which means that most Liverpool vs Palace live streams will only be available in specific regions. However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this problem and is remarkably easy to set up and use.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months extra free when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football. There's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming sport like Liverpool vs Crystal Palace.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Crystal Palace in the UK

Wednesdy's crucial match will be shown exclusively live in the UK by Sky Sports. Coverage starts at 8pm BST, with kick-off set for 8.15pm BST, on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Sky Sports subscribers have the option of the Sky Go app for easy streaming on phones, tablets, PCs, laptops, consoles and more. But if you're not a Sky subscriber, don't worry - you can still easily watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the monthly pass, currently £10 off and down to just £25 is much better vfalue and gets you all of Sky's remaining Premier League matches (the broadcaster owns the rights to the lion's share of the restart fixtures), as well as PGA Tour golf, Australian sports like the NRL and AFL, and much more. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can still live stream Liverpool vs Crystal Palace and watch the Premier League from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow our instructions above.

It's back! Here's how to watch a La Liga live stream from anywhere

How to watch a FREE Everton vs Liverpool live stream in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off for Liverpool vs Crystal Palace is at 3.15pm ET or 12.15pm PT. It's being shown on NBCSN, so it's easily available on either linear TV or via the NBC Sports website live stream - provided you've got cable, of course. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package and there's currently a FREE Sling TV trial on offer which will let you stream Liverpool vs Crystal Palace without paying a penny - and catch a whole lot more soccer, too! Another top option is Hulu, whose Hulu + Live TV package costs $54.99 a month but is a complete cable replacement service - and offers its own FREE 1-week trial. Check it out for yourself - as well as live TV, you also get all the usual bells and whistles that have made Hulu the streaming service to beat in the eyes of many, include its complete arsenal of exclusive and on demand content. If you subscribe to a US-based service but find yourself unable to access it because yo're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: live stream in Canada for FREE

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this big Everton vs Liverpool derby, with kick-off set for 3.15pm ET / 12pm PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Palace and watch online in Australia

Down Under, Optus Sport now has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live - including all the restart matches. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as outlined above. Kick-off in Australia is at 5.15am AEST on Thursday, June 25.

How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: New Zealand live stream details

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch Everton vs Liverpool live at 7am NZST on the morning of Thursday, June 25. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to find a Liverpool live stream in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Everton vs Liverpool kicks off just after midnight at 12:45am IST (New Delhi time) in the early hours of Thursday, June 25. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.