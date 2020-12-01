Liverpool vs Ajax live stream: how to watch the Champions League from anywhere today

Two of the most successful clubs in European history meet for the second time in this year's Champions League tonight - and it's a match that promises to be an exciting affair for fans and neutrals alike. Follow our guide as we explain how watch a Liverpool vs Ajax live stream and catch all the action from the UCL, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Liverpool vs Ajax live stream Kick-off time for Liverpool vs Ajax today is 8pm GMT local time at Anfield in the UK. That makes it a 9pm CET start in Europe; 3pm ET/12pm PT in the US; and 7am AEDT in Australia the following day. Full TV and live streaming details are below, and you can enjoy your local Liverpool vs Ajax coverage wherever you are with the help of a good VPN service.

When these two teams met back in October, Liverpool edged a tight affair 1-0 thanks to an own goal by Nicolás Tagliafico. The Reds currently sit top of Group D on nine points with two takes to play, so victory over Ajax at Anfield tonight would seal their progression to the knockout stages - and defeat would leave them vulnerable heading into the final round of group stage fixtures.

Ajax, for their part, are just behind their hosts in the standings, with seven points accumulated from four games. It looks likely to be a run-off between them and Serie A outfit Atalanta for the second spot in the last 16, so getting a result in this Tuesday's clash against the reigning Premier League champions is paramount to their ambitions.

They've got as a good a chance as ever, with Liverpool currently in the midst of an injury crisis that sees them without as many as eight first team stars - James Milner being the latest player to go down at the weekend, but it's the long-term knee injury to defensive colossus Virgil van Dijk that has fans most worried.

Read on to see how it all pans out tonight at Anfield as we get to the business end of the UCL group stages - here's how to watch a Liverpool vs Ajax live stream today from anywhere.

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Champions League football online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're outside of yours for this match, you probably won't be able to watch tonight's match like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Subscription channel BT Sport once again enjoys exclusive rights to 2020/21 Champions League football in the UK and will be showing every single match of the competition either on TV or online - including tonight's fascinating Liverpool vs Ajax game. It's being shown on BT Sport 2 (and BT Sport Ultimate for those with 4K), with coverage starting at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off. BT Sport is available to BT TV customers from just £10 a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Liverpool vs Ajax free: live stream Champions League soccer in the US

Today's Ajax vs Liverpool clash is being shown on CBS for cable subscribers, as well as the network's All Access streaming service, which offers a FREE 1-week trial. The game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. For cord-cutters, another option is FuboTV – which offers a FREE 7-day trial of its own. It carries CBS, as well as plenty others including Fox, NBC and ESPN, and is priced from $59.99 a month. Better still, it's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit card for online payment. All you need other than that is an email address and US ZIP code so you can get the right local programming - Fubo isn't nosy like some other services and won't require you to confirm your address or anything like that. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. Spanish language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision.

FREE Liverpool vs Ajax live stream: how to watch the Champions League soccer in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Champions League matches are being broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN. The channel is down to live stream every single game of the competition, so that's where to head for today's Liverpool vs Ajax game, which kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. It's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to watch Liverpool vs Ajax if you're outside of the Great White North today.

Liverpool vs Ajax: live stream the Champions League in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is again home to the Champions League action this season, making it the place to head for Liverpool vs Ajax this week. You'll need to get up early, as kick-off time for the game in Australia is 7am AEDT on the morning of Wednesday, December 2. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs listed above to tune in from wherever you are.

How to watch Liverpool vs Ajax in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The channel will be broadcasting the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition, including this week's Liverpool vs Ajax clash, which is scheduled to kick off at 9am NZDT on the morning of Wednesday, December 2. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Ajax and watch the Champions League in India tonight

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing today's Liverpool vs Ajax match just as it will be showing all the biggest games of the new 2020/21 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV, with kick-off time for Ajax vs Liverpool set for 1.30am IST early Wednesday morning.