The best Black Friday Amazon UK deals live and updated as they happen

So, according to the gospel of Amazon, Black Friday starts at 12::01AM on 25 November - on the Thursday that is.

That's in addition to the Amazon Black Friday Week sale that's been running all this week, which saw some decent discounts on things like electric toothbrushes and Kindle / Echo devices.

However, we're about to hit the next wave of Amazon's sales in the UK, and it's still something of a mystery what will be hitting - are we going to get next-gen savings on Echo devices? Will the Fire TV Stick go down to the lowest price ever?

Or will Amazon unleash a ream of other deals we didn't expect? Who's to know... but we'll be here with you as soon as the sale goes live.

If you want to extend your remit beyond the deals that this live blog will be spotlighting, then our Amazon Black Friday deals hub is going to be the place for that.

Or you can get more wide on the deals at other retailers - perhaps you're thinking of a spot of Currys or Argos - and our Black Friday deals hub does just that.

Anyway, back to the matter at hand - let's take a look at all the top deals as they come in: