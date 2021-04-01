Live
Mobile Industry Live: April 2021
News in brief and insights from across the mobile industry
SSE Enterprise Telecoms is now Neos Networks
SSE Enterprise Telecoms has rebranded as Neos Networks – the name of the company that SSE bought back in 2022. Neos is currently in the middle of a major network build programme and hopes to reach more than 680,000 UK postcodes with fibre by the end of 2021.
Ericsson opens 5G lab in Canada
A new ‘Ericsson Open Lab’ has been opened in Ottawa Canada to provide a space for it to collaborate with customers and other partners on the development of virtualised Radio Access Network (vRAN) technologies. The initial focus will be on Cloud RAN products, and the facility will be available virtually.
