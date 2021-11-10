Live
Mobile Industry Extra: November 2021
News in brief and job news from across the mobile industry
(Image: © Shutterstock.com)
Got some industry news, made a new appointment or signed a new partnership? Then we want to hear from you - get in touch!
Refresh
Vodafone gets new channel head
Vodafone has appointed Joe Llewellyn, its current head of commercial as its new head of channel. Llewellyn replaces Kathy Quashie who will join Capita in January.
TechRadar newsletter
Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.