Xbox Bethesda showcase live: all the announcements, trailers and latest news

TRG editor in chief Julian sums up the whole Avowed development delays story for us and fleshes out the all the details.

The reportedly-leaked-list-of-games-for-the-showcase story has taken a turn. It doesn't appear to be a leak at all and has been traced back to Windows Central (opens in new tab). The site's senior editor, Matt Brown, tweeted (opens in new tab): "Hmmm, I thought these words seemed familiar! — seems the employee pulled the paragraph directly from our live blog over on Windows Central".

The show is just over an hour away now, so it's time to start gathering up your drinks, snacks, and thinking about get comfortable. In the meantime, just like in the runup to Summer Game Gest, here's what everyone at TRG is hoping to see at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase. First up is news writer extraordinaire, Callum Baines. Callum: I’d be delighted to see the spotlight shone on Avowed, Obsidian’s upcoming first-person fantasy RPG. It’s remained aggravatingly absent since revealing itself back in 2020, leaving us with only a minute-and-a-half reveal trailer to salivate over. But even with that scant showing, there’s plenty to get excited about. Avowed looks to ape the spell-slinging, sword-swinging combat of Skyrim, and is set within the same universe as Pillars of Eternity – saving you from having to learn yet another tome of intricate fantasy lore. Between Fallout: New Vegas, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2, and The Outer Worlds, Obsidian has shown it’s a studio that can brilliantly iterate on the ideas of others, taking an already acclaimed series to exceedingly ambitious heights. Everything suggests that the challenge of transporting Skyrim’s beloved, but dated, action-RPG template to contemporary hardware is a recipe for success. If studio director Josh Sawyer’s tweets (opens in new tab) are anything to go by, there’s no slim chance it will be appearing tonight.

The line-up for the event may have leaked ahead of time over on LinkedIn. A Microsoft employee's post was spotted by The Verge's Tom Warren on Twitter (opens in new tab) (via GamingBolt (opens in new tab)) that was hyping up the show. They reeled off a list of titles that viewers could "expect appearances" from including Starfield, ForzaMotorSport, Redfall, and Avowed. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)