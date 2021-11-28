Live
The best Cyber Monday Fitbit, Garmin and smartwatch deals live blog
By John McCann last updated
We're expecting lots of wearable Cyber Monday deals to kick off, and those include fitness smartwatches from Fitbit, Garmin, and other gadget makers. If you're on the hunt, you're in luck: we'll be updating this live blog throughout the deals holiday.
Our Cyber Monday Fitbit, Garmin and smartwatch live blog will feature individual and group deals as they go live. We've already seen plenty of deals over Black Friday, and we expect them to keep rolling in – so if you don't see what you're looking for, head to our Cyber Monday Garmin deals and Cyber Monday Fitbit deals home pages we've already set up.
Just know that those fitness smartwatch deals will show up here first, so keep checking in or leave this live blog open as we update it over the next 48 hours with the best deals we find.
Cyber Monday fitness deals
- Amazon: select Fitbit tracker and smartwatches discounted (up to 40% off)
- Best Buy: tons of wearable tracker markdowns with up to $100 in savings
- Fitbit: up to $100 off on trackers and accessories plus free 2-day shipping
- Walmart: up to $80 in Cyber Monday Fitbit deals
- Newegg: save up to 50% on fitness trackers and wearables
⚠️We can't believe how good this Apple Watch Cyber Monday deal⚠️
The Apple Watch 5 is a bit of an older model, releasing in 2019, but right now it's seeing an uncharacteristically large $290 discount.
That brings the Apple Watch 5 price down to $459 at Amazon right now - just 10 bucks away from its record low price.
While the Apple Watch 5 is still what we'd consider to be expensive, even at the discounted price, it's extremely rare to see it dip lower than that.
It's not just Garmin and Fitbit who are worthy of your consideration when it comes to fitness tracker and smartwatch Cyber Monday deals - Xiaomi is a leader in ultra-affordable fitness devices.
I bought the Mi Band 6 for my partner earlier this year and it does a decent job of step and sleep tracking, calorie counting, heart rate reading and more.
What's more, the Mi Band 6 was discounted just a couple of months ago, with it's price down to $48,99, but it's now even cheaper thanks to this Walmart Cyber Monday deal which takes the cost down to just $39.99.
In our Mi Band 6 review, we said: "It might look unassuming at first glance, but it boasts some impressive features you'd expect to find in a much more expensive device."
Xiaomi Mi Band 6:
$69.99 $39.99 at Walmart
Save $30 The Mi Band 6 gives you a whole lot of features for your money, including sports tracking, a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensor, and up to 14 days of battery life. It's all capped off with a bright AMOLED display so you can see your stats even in direct sunlight. With $30 off, it's a steal.
Sometimes it's nice to be a little bit fancy. For me, it's rare for me to be dressed up - but when it does happen I like to ensure my accessories compliment my clothes.
Many fitness trackers have a distinctly 'sporty' aesthetic which is great for workouts and everyday use, but they can be a jarring addition if you're dressing a little more smartly.
There are options though, and one of those is the Fitbit Luxe, now down to $99.95 via the Fitbit website, which saves you a handsome $50 off the list price.
🚨Calling all runners🚨
Are you on the hunt for a running watch deal this Cyber Monday? Well there's good news, as we're hot-footing it around all the retailer to find you the best sales.
You want to get out running, you don't want to spend time clicking around the internet - which is exactly why we're here for you.
Here are a few corking deals the TechRadar team have flagged to me.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2:
$249$199 on Amazon (Save $50)
- Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS):
$279$219 at Amazon (save $60)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 | 44mm | GPS:
$279.99$229.99 at Amazon (save $50)
- Fossil Men's Gen 6 44mm:
$299$209 at Amazon
- TicWatch Pro 3 GPS:
$299.99$199.99 at Amazon (save $100)
Not all of us need the latest, cutting-edge tech, and if you're happy with slightly-older, but still solid products then it's worth checking previous generations of smartwatches.
The Fitbit Versa 2 is currently down to $118.99 at Walmart, which is a considerable drop from its original price point of $199.95.
The Black/Carbon and Petal/Copper Rose colorways are currently in stock, but the Stone/Mist Grey has already sold out, so if this deal takes your fancy you may want to act fast before the other colors go out of stock.
It's not just Garmin that's getting the Cyber Monday discount treatment though, as there are deals to be had on the devices from another big player in the fitness world - Fitbit.
Fitbit is pretty much a household name these days, and was pioneering wearable fitness trackers long before the Apple Watch and a host of other brands.
Shortly after I joined TechRadar - which is a long time ago now - I remember getting a Fitbit Flex and marveling at its step and sleep tracking abilities. That's pretty much all it could do, but the firm's trackers and smartwatches have moved on significantly since then.
- Fitbit Charge 5:
$179.95$129.95 at Fitbit
- Fitbit Versa 3:
$229.99$179.95 at Fitbit
- Fitbit Sense:
$299.99$199.95 at Amazon
Here's a few of the Garmin deals we've seen already, across an impressive range of the brand's smartwatches. Most of these are generous and will save buyers a ton off pricetags, from the pricey Garmin Fenix 6X Pro to the affordable Garmin Vivofit Jr 3.
- Garmin Vivoactive 4S:
$349.99$199.99 at Best Buy
- Garmin Fenix 6X Pro:
$699.99$499.99 at Garmin
- Garmin Vivofit Jr 3:
$79.99$59.99 at Amazon
We already seen some great Garmin and Fitbit smartwatch deals during Black Friday, and while that day has now passed we expect even more as we kick off Cyber Monday. There's already an impressive array of deals on a range of fitness smartwatches, and we're expecting more.
The deals have been pretty good, too, so keep scanning for more – though these will all be for Wear OS and other bespoke operating systems, so if you're hunting for a fitness watch to go with your iPhone, also try our Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals page.
