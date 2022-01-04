CES 2022 day 2 news and announcements live - AMD launch, Samsung TVs and more

Refresh

(Image credit: Masonite) Adding this one to my dream home design list - Masonite's first residential smart door has hit the scene at CES 2022. It's got more than just Masonite's legacy of door-y goodness, too - the M-Pwr Smart Door is a collaboration between Masonite, Ring, and Yale, kitted out with all the bells and whistles. From sensors and lights to a video doorbell and smart lock, this door can do everything except make you a cup of coffee in the morning. And, well, anything else you wouldn't expect a smart door to do.

(Image credit: Samsung) It's funny, the things that, as a child, you think will excite you about being grown up. Late nights, unlimited sugar intake, watching TV all day. I still do enjoy doing all of these things, mind you - but what really gets me excited these days are the boring adult things like remote controls. Not just any remote controls - specifically, the freshly announced Samsung SolarCell remote. Needing no charging base, the remote uses solar and RF energy harvesting to wirelessly charge, meaning even your end-table lamp can be a part of the process. Wild. Toss the batteries, Samsung's amazing new remote uses your WiFi to charge.

Ok, so let's talk about the new JLab Go Air Tones, while we've got some time. Announced yesterday, the new line of the JLab Go Air earbuds presents a new set of colors, with a focus on skin tones. Crickets. Sure, the original colorways were erring more on the side of garish, but I just don't get the point of wireless earbuds being that discrete. Personally, this seems like more of a hindrance than anything. I don't wear wireless earbuds because I don't want people to know I'm wearing them - it's just more convenient when I'm on the go. If anything, the bane of wearing them is people not noticing and trying to talk to me as I stare blankly into the void listening to emo music from my teenage years. It's a no from me, but at least it shows they listened to consumer feedback. (Image credit: JLab)

Uh-oh, looks like we might need a plumber - there's a potential leak from CES 2022! The victim? Samsung's QD-OLED TV. It's not completely out of the blue - we've heard rumblings of a QLED/OLED hybrid for some time, but has yet to be formally announced. So, when it turned up on the CES.tech website, honoring the unannounced television in the CES 2022 Innovation Awards, it looked like the Samsung TV has had a rude awakening from its development stage. (Image credit: Samsung) Samsung's QLED-QLED hybrid TV may have been leaked by CES 2022

(Image credit: Garmin) Back to the more mainstream tech now: Garmin has unveiled the Vivomove Sport and the Garmin Venu 2 Plus. The Vivomove Sport is a hybrid watch, with a hidden digital display behind the analog dial, with watch hands that skedaddle out of the way when you ened to see your metrics. It's very similar to the Vivomove 3 but a lot cheaper - it's £159 in the UK, and we expect that to land at $159 in the US. The Venu 2 Plus is just an upgraded Venu 2 (the name gives that away) and it's adding in a microphone to get involved with voice assistants - I like the look of that display, and it lasts way longer than an Apple Watch. Want. Garmin reveals Vivomove Sport hybrid watch and the long-awaited Venu 2 Plus

(Image credit: MarlyneArt/Pixabay) Oh man, can you get more CES than a smart dog collar? Smart tech: check. Pet stuff: check. Something like something else but for dogs? Check. This is Invoxia's attempt to bring Apple Watch-esque beauty to your pooch, with the ability to track both respiration and heart rate, using GPs and accelerometers as well as AI (another CES trend: check) to allow you to monitor the health of your pooch as well as making sure it doesn't go missing. This smart dog collar is one of the coolest things we've seen yet from CES 2022