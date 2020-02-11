Libratone's stylish AirPods Pro rivals get a new look and better noise cancellation

Libratone has launched a new special edition version of its fashionable Track Air+ true wireless earbuds, with an eye-catching black and gold design and upgraded noise-cancelling technology.

The Libratone Track Air+ SE, which have been announced to celebrate the brand's tenth birthday, build on the noise cancellation capability of Libratone's previous true wireless earbuds, adding in additional technology that the company claims will "block out wind noise".

In our original Libratone Track Air+ review, we were pretty impressed with the level of noise cancellation they offered; any improvement upon this could make these wireless earbuds a compelling alternative to other noise-cancelling earphones like the AirPods Pro and the Sony WF-1000XM3.

Costing £215, they're pricier than the original Track Air+, which came in at £179 at launch – but still cheaper than the AirPods Pro, and marginally cheaper than Sony's true wireless earbuds.

Libratone is also giving away a free wireless charging plate worth £35 with every order of the special edition buds.

Lightweight buds

All the other features you can find in the original Track Air+ true wireless earbuds are present in the special edition model.

This includes a 24-hour battery life (that's six hour from the buds themselves and a further 18 from the charging case), and an IPX4 sweat resistance rating. They're among the most comfortable true wireless earbuds we've ever tested, at just 5.6g per earbud.

You'll also find support for aptX Bluetooth and the same audio tech built-in, with 5.3mm drivers in each earbud.

When we reviewed the original buds, we found that the Libratone Track Air+ provided a very crisp sound, with good levels of agility when handling complex, highly-textured tracks – and this treble/mid-focused sound made them ideal for listening to podcasts.

However, that sound quickly became harsh when listening at higher volumes, and we felt that they’re just lacking that extra bit of warmth that makes listening to your favorite tracks truly enjoyable.

That's not to say they sound bad – there are just better-sounding buds out there at the price point, like the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1. Still, with the inclusion of upgraded noise cancellation tech and a stylish black and gold colour scheme to complement their already brilliant design, the new special edition Track Air+ could prove a very good upgrade to these lightweight buds.