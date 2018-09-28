LG Watch W7 smartwatch will allegedly launch alongside the LG V40

LG is set to reveal the LG V40 ThinQ smartphone on October 3, but a new report claims the company will unveil something else: the W7 smartwatch, which is said to combine the mechanical hands of an analog wristwatch with a digital display powered by Google's Wear OS platform.

Previous rumors suggested that LG’s next watch would launch back in April (which didn’t happen), but we haven’t heard much about its actual release date, aside from FCC filings hinting it's still in the works – until now. Noted leaker Evan Blass clarified that the device will be called the LG Watch W7 and launch alongside the V40.

Half a year later, this will launch alongside the LG V40 ThinQ as the LG Watch W7. https://t.co/vEXJ6BOvvGSeptember 28, 2018

It will be the first LG smartwatch to run Wear OS at launch, AndroidHeadlines ’ report stated. The display will have a pixel density of 300 ppi (which may be lower than the Apple Watch 4, which 9to5Mac estimated has a 345 ppi screen density).

Many of the details, including the dimensions (45.5 x 45.4 x 12.9mm), screen size (1.2-inch, 360 x 360), processor (Snapdragon Wear 2100) and other specs align with previous leaks. This includes one of the watch’s more interesting benefits: 100 days of battery life with all the “smart” capabilities disabled.

The report claims that the smartwatch will also come in a Plus model, coming with both silicone and metal straps as well as a bonus charging cradle, though it doesn’t sound like its specs will differ from the base watch. The wearable will likely start retailing by June, and LG is allegedly targeting global availability, but that still looks up in the air given the possibility of slightly different models with altered specs.

We still don’t know how much LG’s smartwatch will cost, either. Given the price range of the company’s previous watches the LG Watch Style (which launched at $249/£229) and the LG Watch Sport (which started at $349), we previously guessed that the new model would cost about $300/£300 (around AU$400).