LG CX OLED is still the best Black Friday TV deal so far

If you're after an OLED TV worth your while in the Black Friday sales, the LG CX OLED is probably your best bet – whether you're in the US or UK.

This excellent 4K OLED is just $1,399 at a 55-inch size from Best Buy, which is a good $400 cheaper than its RRP at the time of review. We'd previously seen a $300 discount in October, but it seems that LG isn't done lowering the price on its flagship 2020 set.

In the UK, you can get it for just £1,399 at a 55-inch size from Currys, which is somehow even cheaper than the 48-inch model, and also £400 off its original RRP.

The price keeps dropping on this flagship LG OLED TV thanks to early Black Friday TV deals, so we can't say for sure we won't see a lower RRP still. UK retailer Sevenoaks briefly ran an additional £100 off promotion that brought the cost down even further, and you shouldn't rule out something similar closer to the Black Friday weekend itself (starting November 27, and ending with Cyber Monday on November 30).

Regardless, this is an excellent price for a year-topping OLED TV. Those of you after a bigger discount may well get it if you hold out a few more weeks, but it's not a bad deal right now either.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

Today's best LG CX OLED TV deals (US)

LG CX OLED 55-inch TV: $1,799 $1,399 at Best Buy

Save on LG's flagship 4K OLED TV with this great deal. The CX range has best-in-class image quality, has Alexa built in, as well as all the smart TV apps you could wish for: Netflix, Apple TV, Disney+ and many, many more. It's also perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X with HDMI 2.1, a 120Hz refresh rate, and VRR.

View Deal

Today's best LG CX OLED TV deals (UK)

LG CX 55-inch OLED TV: £1,799 £1,399 at Currys

This 55-inch LG CX OLED TV deal brings the price of a gorgeous premium display all the way down to £1,399. That's a £400 discount that makes this 55-inch display far cheaper than the 48-inch model.

View Deal

LG CX 65-inch OLED TV + £100 gift card: £1,999 at John Lewis

Want something bigger? This 65-inch model can be had at John Lewis for £1,999, with a free £100 gift card thrown in. It's not as good a discount, but the extra cash isn't to be sniffed at if you're set on a larger screen size.View Deal

For context, the LG CX OLED is one of the best OLED TVs we've had the pleasure of reviewing this year.

The LG CX packs in a beautiful OLED panel, with deep black, excellent brightness control, and a contrast ratio to die for. There's a little bit more punch to the color on some other OLEDs too, due to LG's distinct processing – and the webOS smart TV platform means it'll be more a pleasure than a chore to navigate the TV's many apps and services.

It supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which are quickly becoming the industry standards for HDR picture content and high-resolution audio – ideal for viewing compatible content from Netflix, Apple TV, and Disney Plus.

It also has the latest in HDMI tech, with four HDMI 2.1 inputs. This basically means it can display content at up to 4K 120hz, with a variable refresh rate, which is exactly what the PS5 and Xbox Series X can do, as well as the latest graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD.

If you're after something cheaper, though, there's a step-down model called the LG BX that might be worth checking out.

More LG TV deals

Looking for more LG TV deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

Today's best LG CX OLED, LG BX OLED and LG Gallery Series OLED deals LG OLED55CX5LB (2020) OLED... John Lewis & Partners £1,399 View Deal Reduced Price OLED65CX5LB Electrical Discount UK £2,799 £1,999 View Deal Low Stock LG OLED55CX9LA TV OLED55CX9LA Amazon £2,081.59 View Deal LG CX 65 4K Ultra HD Smart... BT Shop £2,399 View Deal Show More Deals

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals in the run up to the Black Friday sales period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday 2020 deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.