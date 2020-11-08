Lenovo's black, spherical webcam will appeal to all you Star Wars fans

Lenovo VoIP 360 camera speaker - $156.97 at Provantage

(roughly £120)

Is it a HD webcam? Is it a unified communications camera? Is it a 360-degree panoramic camera? The Lenovo VoIP 360 camera speaker is all three and more. It even has multi-directional microphones with distant voice pickup and noise-cancellation.View Deal

Lenovo might not be known as a webcam maker, but the world’s largest computer manufacturer sells a surprising model that, from a distance, looks a bit like the Death Star from Star Wars.

The G0A5360CWW is a business webcam and retails for $156.67 at Provantage (roughly £120) - that's a 37% discount on its suggested retail price.

Presented as a tiny 90mm plastic sphere with a camera sensor on top, it has a gun metal design and connects to your computer using a USB Type-C connector, which means you could potentially plug it into your smartphone or your tablet as well.

What makes it different from other models is that it is aimed to be used on a flat surface rather than shoved atop a business monitor . There are also unusual quadrant view (for small teams), split view and a panoramic view features.

The microphone, speaker and camera all function in 360 degrees and environment noise suppression and acoustic noise-cancellation technology will, according to Lenovo, deliver better sound for both parties.

The camera - which is has a 2-megapixel resolution - is optimized for leading unified communication platforms like Microsoft Skype for Business , Skype , Amazon Chime , Cisco Webex , Cisco Jabber, Google Meet , Zoom , Bluejeans , and more.

