Leica rumored to be readying a new Q2 model

If new rumors are true, Leica could be following up its three-year-old Leica Q (Typ 116) model (pictured above) with a launch possible as soon as tomorrow (March 6).

Leica provided an update to the original Q model four months in the shape of the Q-P, although this was only a minor variation on the original, with a quiet shutter and red-dot-less design as the main changes. This rumored release, however, appears to be a more significant departure from the Q.

Leaked specs on Leica Rumors suggest the new camera will employ a 47.3MP full-frame sensor, in place of the 24MP chip inside the Leica Q and Q-P.

The inclusion of a 47.3MP sensor inside the recent L-mount Panasonic S1R adds weight to these rumours. Leica and Panasonic are partners in the L-mount alliance with Sigma, so the use of an existing sensor would make a lot of sense.

The new model is also said to have 4K video recording in both DCI 4K and UHD 4K resolutions, in addition to the Full HD option on the Leica Q. Currently, Leica offers 4K video recording on both its own models and rebadged Panasonic Lumix cameras, so this move would also not be a big surprise.

Leaked images of the new model show a SUMMILUX 28mm f/1.7 lens with a focus-distance scale and an aperture ring, which is potentially the same optic designed into the Q. Further images show the camera sprayed with water droplets, which suggests weather-proofing of some sort, something not offered by the Leica Q (Typ 116).

Rumored specs claim digital zoom options of 35mm, 50mm and 75mm. The Leica Q only offers 35mm and 50mm options, but the use of a higher-resolution sensor makes a further 75mm option entirely plausible. Other specs include a 3.68 million-dot electronic viewfinder, which is said to be different from the Q's viewfinder of the same resolution.

While we’ve seen some conniving Photoshop fakes in recent years, the images leaked by serial camera-leaking site Nokishita are high enough in quality to suggest a strong level of authenticity.

We'll have all the details as soon as anything official is confirmed.