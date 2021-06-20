Lego City deals knock nearly £80 off the price of some of the best Lego sets

If you've been waiting for the Prime Day deals to buy new Lego sets on Amazon, there are loads of Lego City kits discounted for you to pick from - and some have lots of money off.

There are loads of great Lego discounts for Prime Day, with some huge price cuts and sets at the lowest prices they've ever hit. If you have waited out for the deals, you've made a good decision.

We've rounded up all the best deals , so you can easily shop through all the Lego City discounts we've found on Amazon. You can see them below, including £79 off one set and nearly 50% off some more. Whether you're looking for a treat for yourself or a gift for a loved one, there's likely to be some good pickings below.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Lego City deals on Prime Day

Lego City Fire Station: at Amazon | £59.99 £36.99

This Lego City Fire Station set has a lovely £23 discount, which cuts off quite a bit of the price, though it's worth knowing we've seen the set go for £28 before. There are a few vehicles and minifigures, and a big Fire Station garage, included.



Lego City Town Center: at Amazon | £89.99 £53.99

If you're building your own Lego City with loads of sets, this is an important kit to buy - it's literally a town centre. It has a few vehicles, loads of minifigures, a few buildings and even some roads. This is a new low price for the set, and its £36 discount is generous.







Lego City Police Mobile Command Center: at Amazon | £39.99 £24.99

This is a pretty affordable set now, thanks to its £15 discount, though we've actually seen it hit £20 before. It's a good gift set for fans of the 'cops and robbers' drama.

Lego City Oceans Exploration Ship: at Amazon | £124.99 £70.99

You can save a huge £55 on this huge cargo ship complete with loads of minifigures, ocean creatures, exploration devices and obviously the massive ship. We've not seen the price of this set go so low.

Lego City Passenger Train Set: at Amazon | £119.99 £70.99

This is one of a two different remote-control Lego train sets available for Prime Day, with almost £50 off this one - though we've seen it £3 lower. It comes with loads of track pieces so you can construct your own network.

Lego City Cargo Train Set: at Amazon | £179.99 £100.99

This is the priciest Lego City remote control train set we've seen in the Prime Day sales, with a giant £79 wiped from the asking price - this brings the set to an all-new price. There are a few different trains and minifigures included, as well as loads of track pieces.

There are a good few Lego City kits as part of the Prime Day deals, including popular ones like the Fire Station and Passenger Train. Most of these kits are at all-new prices, especially the ones with massive discounts like the trains.

One of the best parts of the Lego City kits is that they come with loads of minifigures and vehicles, not like Star Wars kits for example which usually only have two or three. They'll be great for kids who like to roll-play with all the different vehicles.

