Leaked Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 renders show the wearable off from all angles

We've already heard plenty about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro – enough for us to be eagerly awaiting the arrival of the next-gen wearables – and today we've got some more leaked renders to flip through.

Courtesy of 91mobiles (opens in new tab), the renders show off both smartwatches and a total of five different colors, ahead of the grand unveiling of the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (expected to be on August 10).

The leak matches up with images that we've previously seen on the web, while adding a few more angles for us to take a look at. While the designs aren't changing much from their predecessors, they have been slightly refined in places.

Colors and battery

It would seem that we're getting the Pro model in black and gray at least, and the standard model in black, pink gold, and what looks like the Bora Purple shade that the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone has just been made available in.

The last we heard about these wearables was that the new watches would be more or less the same price as the current models, though the Pro model (known as the Classic model last year) is said to be getting a major boost in terms of battery life.

These shots also appear to back up another previous rumor, specifically that the rotating bezel on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is going to be ditched as it transforms into the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro – which is a shame, as it was a handy method of operating the watch.

Analysis: what we expect on August 10

There's likely to be a cornucopia of new hardware from Samsung on August 10. The tech giant has already confirmed that it's holding a product launch event on that day, and it's also been dropping plenty of hints about what we can look forward to.

And where Samsung hasn't yet provided information, leaks have filled in the gaps: check out the recently revealed renders of the upcoming foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 phone, for example, which show off an appealingly slick aesthetic.

Add everything up together, and it would seem that we're going to get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro – at least.

That's an impressive slate of products, and one that's likely to catch the attention of Apple, Google, and all of Samsung's other competitors across various categories. As for the Samsung Galaxy S23, that isn't likely to see the light of day before January.