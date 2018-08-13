Leaked Huawei Mate 20 Lite press renders show phone in full

A couple of weeks ago we saw some basic images of the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, but now we’ve had a much better look at the phone, as detailed renders have been leaked.

Shared by leaker Roland Quandt and WinFuture, the images show the Mate 20 Lite in both black and gold shades, and you can see that there’s a notch in the screen and a slim bezel at the bottom.

Other details include a dual-lens camera on both the front and back, a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, a single LED flash and what looks to be a glass rear with slightly rounded edges and a metal frame. You can also make out a 3.5mm headphone port.

This is the closest look we’ve had yet at the Huawei Mate 20 Lite and the images match what we’ve seen before, so there’s a good chance they’re accurate.

Image 1 of 3 Here's the Huawei Mate 20 Lite in gold. Credit: WinFuture / Roland Quandt Image 2 of 3 And here it is in black. Credit: WinFuture / Roland Quandt Image 3 of 3 Another look at the Mate 20 Lite's screen. Credit: WinFuture / Roland Quandt

Lite by name, mid-range by nature

They don’t come with any specs, but we’ve heard detailed specs rumors in the past, suggesting the phone will have a 6.3-inch 1080 x 2340 display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 2.2GHz octa-core chipset that’s likely the Kirin 710, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 20MP and 2MP camera pairing on the back, a 24MP and 2MP pairing on the front and a 3,650mAh battery.

That would put the Huawei Mate 20 Lite comfortably in the upper mid-range, and we should see it soon, as the phone is likely to land in October or November alongside the Huawei Mate 20 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Via GSMArena