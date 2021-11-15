Latest benchmark leak reveals Intel Core i7-12800H laptop CPU is ahead of AMD Ryzen 7

If you need convincing on which is the superior laptop CPU, the Intel Core i7-12800H Alder Lake-P seems to be the much stronger contender compared to its competition, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, thanks to new benchmark leaks from Twitter user Benchleaks.

According to the posted GeekBench 5 results, the Alder Lake CPU scored 1,654 points in the single-core and 9,618 points in the multi-core test. This means that the Intel CPU is 25% faster than the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H's single-core score of 1,326 and 17% faster than the AMD Ryzen 9 5900H's 1,416 in single-threaded performance.

The Intel CPU also beats out its AMD counterparts in the multi-threaded test with a score of 9,618, compared to the Ryzen 7 5800H’s score of 7,038 and the Ryzen 9 5900HX’s 7,630.

Of course, as with all benchmark leaks, so make sure to keep your expectations in check until the official numbers are released.

Analysis: Intel and AMD’s present and future

Intel’s 12th generation chips have been outpacing AMD's Zen 3 lineup, especially in the mainstream market where they beat out the Ryzen 5000 by 20-30%. This is thanks to its 14 cores and 20 threads, which are six Golden Cove cores and eight Gracemont cores clocked at 2.80 GHz.

For comparison, this makes the Intel Core i7-12800H 100 MHz faster than the 12700H model and 100 MHz slower than the Core i9-12900H version.

AMD currently is offering its Rembrandt in Q1 2022, which has updated Zen 3+ cores but still retains the 8 core and 16 thread setup. However, the company is allegedly planning another surprise in 2023 with rumors of the Raphael-H laptop CPU, which will feature a whopping 16-cores and 32 threads.

