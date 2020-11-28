Late Black Friday Lego deal cuts the price of the Statue of Liberty and more landmarks

Going on vacations hasn't very easy in 2020, but the late Black Friday Lego deals – or perhaps early Cyber Monday Lego deals depending on how you look at it – might help you quell that wanderlust.

In both the US and UK, Amazon has reduced the price on loads of Lego sets, in particular Lego Architecture models, adding more entries to that ever-growing list of Lego Black Friday deals.

Ironically, nearly all the UK Lego Black Friday deals below discount US landmarks, while the best US deal is on a UK landmark. So, if you like travelling the pond, you'll be best served by these deals, though there are other options too.

Black Friday Lego deals in the UK

Lego Architecture San Francisco skyline: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $10)

The Golden Gate Bridge is the center-point to this skyline set, but there are other San Francisco landmarks included, too. If you live in the city or just love the place, this is a nice way to commemorate it.View Deal

Lego Architecture Trafalgar Square: $79.99 $63.99 at Amazon (save $16)

This version of the iconic London location comes with fewer dirty pigeons or street performers, but with more charm, given its cute blocky look and that tiny red bus. Plus, you can swap out that fourth plinth for whatever you like, as the City of London itself does.

View Deal

Lego Architecture Tokyo skyline: $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon (save $12)

This Toyko model lets you build a tiny replica of the Tokyo Tower, Big Sight and more. If you've been to Tokyo or just love the architecture, this set is a great way to show that off.

View Deal

Lego Architecture Dubai skyline: $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon (save $12)

We're glad this set is on offer, as it let us make that pun at the beginning of the article. With this you can build the Burj Khalifa as well as other iconic Dubai buildings - funnily enough, the set isn't to scale, but it looks great anyway.

View Deal

Black Friday Lego deals in the UK

Lego Architecture London skyline: £44.99 £38.95 at Amazon (Save £6)

Celebrate all the tourist sites of the capital city with this London skyline set, showing off Big Ben, the London Eye (sorry, Coca-Cola Eye...) and a tiny replica of Trafalgar Square.

View Deal

Lego Architecture Empire State Building: £89.99 £64.99 at Amazon (Save £25)

This is a pretty big set as Lego Architecture builds go, with nearly 1,800 bricks coming together to create arguably the most iconic US building (except the White House, we guess). There are even some tiny little yellow taxis too.

View Deal

Lego Architecture Statue of Liberty: £89.99 £67.99 at Amazon (save £22)

This wonder of the modern world can be yours in Lego form. It's marvelously detailed, and stands 35cm tall when you've built it all. It'd look great opposite your Lego Empire State Building.



Not in the US or UK? Check out Lego Architecture prices in your region: