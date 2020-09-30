Last-minute Pixel 5 photo leaks show off Google's new phone from all angles

It's a big day for fans of Google hardware, as we're expecting new Pixel phones, a Chromecast device and a smart speaker at Google's online launch event later today – and there's still time for some last-minute leaks to spill out online.

In particular, seasoned tipster Jon Prosser has taken to Twitter to share front and back shots of the upcoming Pixel 5 phone, set to be the most powerful handset Google releases this year: you can see the thin bezels and punch-hole camera on the front, and the textured casing and fingerprint sensor on the back.

That back casing is going to be made of 100% recycled aluminum, according to another tip from another well-respected leaker – Roland Quandt has said the Pixel 5 will sport aluminum on the back and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on the front, after previously posting a promo image of Google's Launch Night In event.

The green shade on the Pixel 5 that you can see in that promo image is going to be called Sorta Sage, according to Quandt. It's popped up in numerous leaks now, and will seemingly be available alongside the standard black when the Pixel 5 goes on sale.

Late night Pixel 5 leak, if you’re up. 👋 pic.twitter.com/Jtegn7x4iHSeptember 30, 2020

Google has also said that the Pixel 4a 5G will be making an appearance at the Launch Night In event – the more premium Pixel 4a, with added 5G, as the name suggests – and we've now had pricing confirmed for the US, UK and Australia.

The $499 starting price for the Pixel 4a 5G in the US was announced by Google back in August, but promo pages on the Google Store in the UK and Australia have revealed the equivalent retail prices will be £499 and AU$799 respectively.

Those are starting prices for the Pixel 4a 5G – the Pixel 5 is being tipped to come in at $699 in the US (about £545 / AU$980, but Google won't use a straight currency conversion like that). The price reflects the mid-range specs we're expecting to come inside the Pixel 5, with Google leaving the high-end premium market to Apple and Samsung this year.

Even with almost every last detail now out in the public domain, we're still very much looking forward to Google making all this official – the Launch Night In event gets underway today, September 30, at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST (that's 4am AEST on October 1), and we've got details of how to watch right here.