Lakers vs Trail Blazers live stream: how to watch every NBA playoff game from anywhere

LA’s finest are up against the Portland Trail Blazers this week, in a match-up that looks like the pick the 2020 first round litter. On paper, it’s the Western Conference’s top seed versus a team that only just secured a playoff berth after a 'play-in' showdown with the Memphis Grizzlies. But nobody has demonstrated just how much the bubble can affect performances more than these two, with the Lakers victorious in only three of their eight games in Orlando, while the Blazers won a fairytale six of their eight seeding clashes. Follow our guide to watch a Lakers vs Blazers live stream and catch all the NBA playoff action wherever you are right now.

Lakers vs Blazers live stream Game 1 of the Lakers vs Blazers series is on Tuesday, August 18 and the best-of-seven series will last until at least game 4 on Sunday, August 23. Games take place every other day in the NBA's Disney World bubble, with a potential 7 set for Sunday, August 30. Full details of TV coverage and streaming options are below - catch all the action wherever you are and save up to 50% on ExpressVPN with this deal.



They say that the league never lies, but in Portland’s case, we’re not so sure. The Blazers have found their rhythm at the perfect time, and have been on fire since the restart. Damian Lillard is playing lights out at the moment, indisputably the most impressive player of the NBA's bubblicious summer. Another superb showing against the Grizzlies saw Lillard score 42 points, making it 154 from his past three games following absurd 61 and 51 point performances that single-handedly lifted the Blazers over the Mavericks and 76ers, respectively.

If he’d had Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins beside him during the regular season, there’s no way Portland would have struggled to make the playoffs.

The Lakers, on the other hand, were magnificent before the NBA’s suspension, but since the restart they haven’t been able to hit the same heights as before. Whether it’s the bubble effect, some rustiness or simply a case of conserving energy for the big games, we’re not yet sure, but the Lakers need to prove they haven’t lost their mojo.

At 35, King James is now in his 17th NBA season, and the enforced break in the campaign has given him a chance to rest without having to miss any key fixtures. He’s bidding for a fourth NBA title with his third different team, and few would bet against LeBron and the Lakers.

Ready for tip-off? Read on as we explain how to watch the Lakers vs Blazers online and get the best NBA live stream around today.

How to watch NBA blackout games and stream basketball from abroad

You may not be able to watch the Lakers vs Blazers series using your usual cable TV or streaming service, due to coverage blackout rules in the US or international geo-blocking restrictions.

When this is is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service, which masks your IP address - and therefore your location - when you visit a website. On top of that, it gives you the ability to reroute your device's internet connection through a server in a different country or state, thereby getting you access to coverage that might not otherwise be available - even though you probably pay for it.

Lakers vs Blazers live stream: how to watch the NBA playoff series in the US

The Lakers vs Blazers series is being shown nationally, with games on ESPN, TNT and ABC as per the schedule above. But in something of a rarity, regional sports networks are also getting a slice of the action, meaning local fans can also watch the NBA playoffs on Spectrum SportsNet (LA) and NBC Sports Northwest (Portland). If you've got cable, that means it's easy, as in addition to those RSNs, you can stream the Lakers vs Blazers online with ESPN, TNT and ABC - just log in with details of your TV provider for access. If you don't have cable, then you'll need to look at accessing these channels another way - namely, via an over-the-top streaming service service. Of these, Sling TV looks like the best option for most people. A Sling Orange package costs just $30 a month and gets you both TNT and ESPN, meaning you're covered for six out of the seven games - plus there's currently a FREE Sling TV trial up for grabs, which means you'll be able to watch a couple of Lakers vs Blazers games without dropping a dime. If you're not too happy about picking up a Sling TV subscription just for sports or are concerned about missing the game that's on ABC (which Sling doesn't offer), you can grab an NBA TV Pass for just $6.99 a month of $19.99 annually. This will get you coverage of all nationally televised games for a great price - but it is subject to blackout restrictions for in-market games when they apply. However, you can get around this by grabbing a quality VPN if you live in the same area your favorite team is based and find yourself affected by this common problem.

Lakers vs Blazers live stream: how to watch NBA playoff basketball in the UK

If you're in the UK, then Sky Sports is the home of everything NBA and is airing a game a night during the first round of the 2020 playoffs. The channel is operated by Sky, but you can also watch these channels with BT and Virgin Media TV packages. Two of the first four Lakers vs Blazers games are on Sky. Game 2, which starts at 2am BST on August 21, is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, and game 4, which starts at 2am on August 25, is on Sky Sports Arena. However, if you're only going to be watching the NBA, there are more cost-effective options than signing up for the full commitment of a Sky contract. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass offers all 11 Sky Sports channels to watch and can be cancelled at any time. As well as the NBA, there's also loads of football, cricket, golf, and F1 action, with pricing that starts at £9.99 for a day's use. That's fine if you just want to watch what's on tonight, but we'd highly recommend the better value Monthly Pass for the majority of viewers. £33.99 gets you coverage of the rest of the season as well as early playoff games as well as the full month of content from other sports as well. If you're really only interested in an NBA live stream, you could also consider an NBA League Pass, which is an all-in-one subscription that offers every game left in the season on a range of devices. An annual pass comes in at £42.99, which is far better value than the £24.99 monthly pass, but you can also grab a seven-day free trial if you're just looking to watch a Lakers vs Blazers live steam. If you're looking to watch Lakers vs Trail Blazers from abroad, you might be geo-blocked out of some of these viewing options. Using a reliable VPN can easily get around this so you can get back to the game.

How to watch the Lakers vs Blazers: live stream the NBA playoffs in Canada

TSN is the place to turn for coverage of non-Raptors game NBA playoff basketball in Canada, but it's only showing the opening game of the the Lakers vs Blazers series. However, more may well follow when further scheduling is confirmed. With TSN widely available on cable, catching the NBA online shouldn't be difficult for Canadian viewers - simply enter the details of your TV provider into the network's website to watch. However, if you don't subscribe through cable TV, you can also use TSN Direct, with a $19.99 monthly subscription cost. You'll also be able to watch the Lakers vs Blazers online with NBA League Pass, with only Raptors games being subject to blackouts. That's not a problem, however, as a VPN can easily swap your location so when the Raptors do step out onto the court, you can still live stream it all. All times are the same as in the US as per the schedule above.

How to watch the Lakers vs Blazers: live stream NBA playoffs in Australia

There are two options for Australian viewers wanting to tune in to the 2019/20 NBA regular season restart. The first is through cable and, more specifically, Foxtel. It offers ESPN, which is the home of NBA basketball Down Under, but will require you to commit to a contract. If that's not for you, then excellent value streaming service Kayo Sports also has you covered for all things ESPN and can be cancelled at any time - so we'd recommend looking into this option first. Costing either $25 or $35 monthly, it's far cheaper than Foxtel and you can grab a 14-day FREE TRIAL to test it out. Perhaps best of all, a single subscription can be used simultaneously across multiple devices, meaning you can share one with family or friends and pay less. The first two Lakers vs Blazers games are available on ESPN/Kayo and more may well follow when further scheduling is confirmed, but fans can grab an NBA League Pass for full coverage if they're worried about missing out.

Lakers vs Blazers: round 1 schedule and TV channel details

Here's a quickfire look at this first round Lakers vs Blazers NBA playoff series.

Game 1: Tuesday, August 18 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on TNT

Tuesday, August 18 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on TNT Game 2: Thursday, August 20 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on ESPN

Thursday, August 20 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on ESPN Game 3: Saturday, August 22 at 8.30pm ET/ 5.30pm PT on ABC

Saturday, August 22 at 8.30pm ET/ 5.30pm PT on ABC Game 4: Monday, August 24 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on TNT

Monday, August 24 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on TNT Game 5: Wednesday, August 26 at TBD on TBD (if required)

Wednesday, August 26 at TBD on TBD (if required) Game 6: Friday, August 28 at TBD on ESPN (if required)

Friday, August 28 at TBD on ESPN (if required) Game 7: Sunday, August 30 at TBD on TNT (if required)

NBA League Pass: the best way to live stream the NBA online?

If you've been shopping for ways to pick up a Lakers vs Blazers live stream online, then you've likely come across the NBA League Pass. As the league's official streaming service, it offers coverage of plenty of games and is available all around the world.

However, if you're in the US, you'll find a reduced-price subscription now available for $28.99. The caveat is that it doesn't include any nationally televised games. That means you'll still have to turn to ESPN, ABC, NBA TV or TNT.

The solution? Adding an NBA TV subscription to your account (available for $19.99) will give you access to full coverage, or you can bundle League Pass Premium with an NBA TV package for $59.98 for every game in all its commercial-free glory.

However, in the case of the playoffs, an NBA TV subscription alone will cover you for most games in the US, due to some clever scheduling by those in charge.

Note that NBA League Pass and NBA TV subscriptions are subject to blackout rules, meaning that if you live in the same area as your favorite team, you won't be able to watch them - unless you utilize the VPN workaround as explained above, of course.

NBA League Pass is an international service, so you'll be able to find different packages to suit international markets as well. In the UK, for example, a £42.99 annual fee gets you access to every remaining NBA game, without blackout restrictions or qualms over nationally televised broadcasts.

As ever, if you're out of the country you subscribed to NBA League Pass in, it's likely you can use a VPN to get around these restrictions - based on comprehensive testing, we rate ExpressVPN as the best and it offers a free trial so you can check it out, no strings attached.