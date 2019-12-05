Knock the Samsung Galaxy S10e down to just £399 with this Curry's SIM-free bargain

For anyone who had quick reflexes over the Black Friday period, there was the brief instance of being able to get the Samsung Galaxy S10e for a slightly unbelievable £334.50.

Considering that was half of the handset's original price, it is no surprise that stocks sold out at rapid speeds, leaving most wishing they had acted faster. But, with a recent offer from Currys, you can get very close to that price tag once again.

As soon as Black Friday was over, we saw retailers across the board shove the price of a SIM-free Galaxy S10e right back up to its dauntingly high £669. With such a massive price in front of us, not even Samsung and a £100 cashback offer they were putting on could sway us into investing.

But then, we noticed Currys standing out from the crowd, maintaining a satisfyingly low price of £499. Pair that with the cashback you can claim from Samsung and you're effectively paying £399 - just £64.50 off the lowest price we've seen on the S10e.

However, much like the Black Friday bargain we saw before, we can't imagine this Samsung Galaxy S10e deal will last for long so if you're interested, a bit of haste is necessary. We've listed everything about this deal and the cashback offer below.

The lowest price on the Samsung Galaxy S10e:

Samsung Galaxy S10e at Currys PC World | SIM-free | £669 £499 + £100 cashback

Last time the S10e was a price this low, it sold out rapidly so we can't imagine it will stay here for long. You're paying just £499 which is already £170 cheaper than the competition, throw in the £100 in cashback and this offer is exceptional.

How does this Samsung cashback work?

Right now Samsung is offering cashback on a massive host of devices, including the Galaxy S10e. If you buy the handset from a wide range of retailers (Currys included) they will throw in £100 in cashback for you.

All you have to do is purchase an eligible device (the one above) before December 25 and then head to this link and click claim now. Then, Samsung reviews your order and says it will put the money in your bank in 30 days - voila, all done.

What's so good about the Samsung Galaxy S10e?

Yes, it isn't quite as powerful as its brothers the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, it more than makes up for that with its impressively affordable pricing.

Whether its due to its bright, 5.8-inch AMOLED display, the internal 3100mAh battery or the dual camera set-up, this feels like a phone pushing past its price tag with ease. It even offers up an IP68 rating and more than enough processing power to get you through most tasks.

Find out more with our Samsung Galaxy S10e review

Not in the UK or want to check out what else is available? Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S10e prices in your area.