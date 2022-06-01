Klipsch's answer to the Sonos Ray? An 11-strong speaker range with Dolby Atmos

Audio player loading…

Klipsch has just announced not one, not two, but 11 new speaker models – aka the Klipsch Reference Premiere series speakers. The all-new lineup is an enhanced version of the company’s outgoing (and award-winning) Reference Premiere series, now into its third generation. Klipsch assures us that this latest iteration features the most impactful upgrades in the series’ history, including the latest technological audio advancements, premium materials, and dramatic cosmetic details – all of which is a roundabout way of saying that according to Klipsch, your Dolby Atmos-enabled home theater system never looked (or sounded) so good.

The series uses new, larger proprietary Tractrix horn technology to improve high-frequency response and extension as well as enhancing stereo imaging and dynamics. Klipsch's signature and proprietary copper Cerametallic woofers with aluminium Faraday rings and Tractrix ports handle the low frequencies while an exclusive Linear Travel Suspension (LTS) titanium tweeter should maximise dynamics and detail through the treble.

You're also getting new premium materials and dramatic design features. The speakers are available in two furniture-grade wood finishes – ebony and walnut – with enhanced cabinet bracing, aluminium binding posts, cast aluminium feet, and discrete Dolby Atmos connections that should allow for easy and refined integration. Signature Klipsch copper trim rings accentuate the tweeter and woofer, which can also be concealed by sturdy yet flexible magnetic grilles.

A big upgrade on your Dolby Atmos soundbar (big. Huge!)

Klipsch's Reference Premiere adds sophistication and Dolby Atmos to your home theater setup (Image credit: Klipsch)

Time for a quick rundown of the series? Good, there's plenty to get through. The 11-strong new Klipsch Reference Premiere series comprises four floorstanding tower stereo speakers (RP-8060FA II which is Dolby Atmos enabled, RP-8000F II, RP-6000F II and RP-5000F II); two bookshelf stereo speakers (RP-600M II and RP-500M II); three center channel speakers (RP-504C II, RP-404C II and RP-500C II) and two surround speakers (RP-502S II and the innovative, dual-purpose RP-500SA II that functions as a Dolby Atmos elevation speaker or a rear/side wall-mountable surround).

That last surround-speaker is perhaps the most exciting of the bunch, since it can actually bring Dolby Atmos to your current speakers. Correct – no need to invest in an entirely new system if you want to bring immersive sound to your setup! Just put them on top of your existing speakers and let those upward-firing drivers add in the vertical height needed for Dolby Atmos, bouncing audio up to your ceiling and back down to your shell-likes.

Don't have any speakers to add to? That's fine, the RP-500SA (much like the relatively new Klipsch R-40SA) can be used on their own as side or rear surround channels and will certainly represent a solid step up from your soundbar – or of course, your TV's built-in speakers.

How much? Of course. In the order in which we've just grouped the Klipsch Reference Premiere series (because why not?) the recommended retail prices are as follows:



RP-8060FA II floorstanding speakers – $1,499 / £2,999 / €3198

RP-8000F II floorstanding speakers – $899 /£1,699 / €1898

RP-6000F II floorstanding speakers – $749 / £1,449 / €1598

RP-5000F II floorstanding speakers – $599 / £1,249 / €1398

RP-600M II bookshelf speakers – $749 / £729 / €799

RP-500M II bookshelf speakers – $599 / £599 / €649

RP-504C II center channel speaker – $799 / £729 / €799

RP-404C II center channel speaker – $599 / £549 / €599

RP-500C II center channel speaker – $499/ £459 / €499

RP-502S II surround speaker – $899 / £899 / €999

RP-500SA II surround speaker – $699 / £689 / €749 (around $867)

Our advice? If you're still searching for the ultimate home theater setup, the new Klipsch Reference series is definitely a name to add to your shortlist.