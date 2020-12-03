Klipsch unleashes new Dolby Atmos soundbars – and they work with 8K TVs

If you're looking to improve your home cinema setup, the latest Dolby Atmos soundbars from Klipsch could be right up your street.

Comprising the Cinema 400, 600, 800, and 1200, all of the new soundbars feature wireless connectivity, with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth.

The Cinema 800 and 1200 also come with HDCP 2.3 for 8K passthrough, which means they'll work with your 8K TV if you're an early adopter of the technology.

Impressive specs

The most impressive (and expensive) soundbar in the range is the Klipsch Cinema 1200, which comprises a 5.1.4 sound system complete with wireless surround speakers and a 12-inch wireless subwoofer.

Boasting 1200 watts of power, the soundbar comes with upfiring tweeters to support Dolby Atmos object-based audio, blasting sound up to your ceiling and back down to your ears to create the illusion that sound is coming at you from all angles.

Like Klipsch's iconic loudspeakers, the soundbar, subwoofer, and surround speakers are made from real wood, and the soundbar itself features some rather luxurious interchangeable walnut end caps.

So, how much will that set you back? You can expect to pay $1,500 / £1,450 / AU$3,000 for this all-in one surround sound system.

If that sounds a little pricey but you still want your soundbar to come with 8K passthrough, there's the Klipsch Cinema 800, which doesn't come with included surround speakers, though you do still get a 10-inch wireless subwoofer for a 3.1 system. This soundbar also comes with Dolby Atmos support and costs $800 / $899 / AU$1700.

The Klipsch Cinema 400 (Image credit: Klipsch)

Budget-friendly options

Of course, that's still fairly expensive if you're on a strict budget, even if you are getting all those impressive audio specs – and if you don't care about 8K passthrough or Dolby Atmos, the Klipsch Cinema 400 and 800 might be better options.

Coming in at $300 / £379 /AU$800, the Cinema 400 features a pair of Klipsch Tractrix 1-inch tweeters and a brace of 3-inch midrange drivers, as well as a wireless 8-inch subwoofer. There are no wireless rear speakers, but you do get virtual surround sound, dialogue-enhancing and night modes, and Dolby Audio decoding.

Lastly, the $500 / £549 / AU$1,110 Klipsch Cinema 600 takes things up a notch with three tweeters, four midrange drivers, and a more powerful 10-inch wireless subwoofer. Plus, you get a motion sensing remote control, which allows you to interact with the soundbar "when the lights are low", according to Klipsch.

These two cheaper soundbars are available to buy now (and have been available in the US for a while now), while the Cinema 800 and 1200 are due to go on sale in early 2021.