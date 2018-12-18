KLH Launches Premium Sound at Affordable Prices

‘Tis the season for gifting, and after you’ve made your list and checked it twice, why not shop for something for yourself? Treat yourself to the sound of your favorite movies and music anthems with KLH Audio’s flash sale on their new, premium speaker line. Film fans, music lovers, design buffs – everyone, really – will love KLH’s new line of sharp, stylish floorstanding speakers, bookshelf speakers, subwoofers, and home theater systems. The brand’s new leadership team under CEO David P. Kelley is taking the company into the future with high-quality sound and stylish design – all with reasonable price tags. Celebrate the rebirth of the iconic KLH and get yourself the gift you’re secretly wanting with these deals on their newest line of speakers.

Clear sound, classic style

The classic, sleek design of the new KLH speakers make this line one of the smartest home upgrades of the season. Every KLH speaker is carefully crafted to deliver an unforgettable audio experience – and look good while doing so. The cabinet of KLH speakers features real wood veneers in two available finishes, magnetic grills, and nickel-plated five-way binding posts. The line’s floorstanding speakers, subwoofers, and bookshelf and surround speakers feature four-way chrome-plated spikes and a solid MDF plinth. Style optimized for sound is something KLH does best.

It’s not enough to look good: speakers need to deliver on great sound as well. KLH’s premium line backs up style with substance. Within each speaker are powder-coated cast aluminium baskets with woven Kevlar drivers. Each speaker is custom-designed with a tapered array of crossovers and vertically-brushed linear response aluminium faceplates with 25MM anodized aluminium tweeters. In short: these systems are built to carry every note of your favorite song with crisp, clear perfection.

Some of our favorite models are on sale right now. With these frequency ranges, movies and music sound better than ever:

Kendall floorstanders : range from down to 25Hz, and up beyond hearing to 23kHz

Quincy floorstanders : range from down to 27Hz and up beyond hearing to 23kHz

Cambridge floorstanders : range from down to 33Hz and up beyond hearing to 23kHz

Albany bookshelf speakers : range from down to 35Hz and up beyond hearing to 23kHz

: range from down to 35Hz and up beyond hearing to 23kHz Ames bookshelf speakers : delivers a frequency response that is flat from 60Hz-23kHz

: delivers a frequency response that is flat from 60Hz-23kHz Not sure what you’re looking for? The best-selling Kendall 5.1 Speaker System with 10" Subwoofer is an easy pick for great sound in one stellar package. Bundle reference

Hi-fi sound for everyone.

KLH has a history of being once the world's largest loudspeaker manufacturer, pioneering some of the best acoustic technology along the way. Their popular Model Nine speaker was the first full-range electrostatic loudspeaker. The company was founded as KLH Research back in 1957 by Henry Kloss, an iconic name in audio. Kloss, a 2002 Consumer Electronics Association Hall of Fame inductee, was responsible for groundbreaking innovations like the acoustic suspension loudspeaker and the high fidelity cassette deck.

Today, KLH is under the leadership of Kelley, a former president of Klipsch and VOXX executive. Kelley and his leadership team bring nearly 200 years of combined experience in the audio industry, and they’re putting this experience to good use. Under the new official name KLH Audio, the company has launched a new line of high fidelity loudspeakers that compete for quality with audio systems that have a much higher price-tag.

Ring in the holiday season with these KLH Audio deals

To celebrate the holidays, KLH is running a limited time promotion on their newest line of sound systems. From December 14, 2018 – January 15, 2019, buy one KLH floorstanding speaker (Kendall, Quincy, or Cambridge) and get the second one 50% off. Buy an Albany or Ames bookshelf pair and save $100/pair. Also running right now are “sub”stantial savings on KLH subwoofers. Now until January 15, 2019 buy a Windsor 10 or Windsor 20 and save $100. Check out these price points:

Kendall Floors $974.99

Quincy Floors $749.99

Cambridge Floors: $599.99

Albany: now $378.99 (regular price: $478.99)

Ames: now $278.99 (regular price: $378.99)

Windsor 10” subwoofers: now $348.99 (regular price: $448.99)

Windsor 12” subwoofers: now $498.99 (regular price: $598.99)