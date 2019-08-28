Juventus vs Napoli live stream: how to watch Serie A football online from anywhere

We reckon that the 2019/20 Serie A season is looking like one of the most intriguing yet, with this being the year that the scudetto may finally be prised from the hands of Juventus. If we're right, then their visit from Napoli is looking like an early title six-pointer. If you're excited by the new season as we are, then you won't want to miss a Juventus vs Napoli live stream - that's where this guide comes in.

Juventus vs Napoli live stream - where and when Today's game takes place at the imposing Allianz Stadium in Turin. Saturday's kick-off at 8.45pm local time - so that's 7.45pm BST, 2.45pm ET, 11.45am).

According to the bookies, it's these two teams that will be fighting it out for the title this year, and both started with away wins on the first day of the season - just in very different manners. Juventus had a regulation 1-0 stroll at Parma, while Napoli came through a 4-3 thriller away at Fiorentina.

Whether Juve boss Maurizio Sarri likes it or not, his club remains dominated by one man - one Cristiano Ronaldo. But it was the strength of his bench last weekend that shows just why the Old Lady are quite still so intimidating - the likes of de Light, Dybala, Cuadrado, Mandzukic, Bentancur and Buffon would waltz in to most line-ups around the globe.

But Napoli's team aren't exactly shy of star men either with Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens, and Kalidou Koulibaly all attempting to dethrone Juventus this season. Can they start this weekend with a huge win in Turin?

The good news is that you can watch this intriguing Serie A match (and, indeed, every televised Serie A match) from practically anywhere on Earth. To find out how, read on and we'll tell you the best ways to live stream Juventus vs Napoli.

How to live stream Serie A from outside your country

Keep on scrolling if your a citizen of the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand or Canada - we'll tell you your broadcasting option (spoiler alert, it's ESPN+ in the US).

But the minute you try to watch the game on those networks from outside your borders, you'll discover that you can't. The stream will be geo-blocked. The only legal way we know of getting around this is to use a VPN, which certainly beats watching some dodgy feed you've found online.

A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is software that effectively let's you change the location of the IP address on your laptop, phone, tablet or anything else really. We've tested loads of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN out there right now. Express VPN is our #1 top rated VPN thanks to its smooth connections, robust security and sheer amount of international servers. Plus, it can be used in conjunction with a range of devices including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, games consoles, etc. Check out Express VPN with a 30-day money back guarantee or sign up for a year for 49% off and an extra 3 months free. ExpressVPN is super simple to operate once installed - just fire it up, select your server location and your device will think it's somewhere completely different. And VPNs are also great for staying secure online and getting around restricted websites.

How to watch Juventus vs Napoli soccer in the US

ESPN+ has taken up the mantle for broadcasting Serie A football in the US this season. The broadcasting giant's online subscription platform seems to add more and more sports to its roster all the time, hosting big-ticket tennis, soccer, MMA and boxing events. It costs $4.99 per month - so not huge sums, and less than streaming services like Netflix (and a lot less than cable). That lets you watch online, but also via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Click this link to head over to ESPN+ and sign up

And if you have ESPN+ but are trying to watch the match from overseas, then using a US VPN allows you to watch all your domestic sports coverage from abroad.

How to stream Juventus vs Napoli live in the UK

Heard of Premier Sports? You probably soon will, as the subscription sports streaming service continues to add strings to its bow - including Serie A football. Coverage of the Juventus vs Napoli game gets underway at 7.40pm just in time for kick-off. You can subscribe for £11.99 per month for SD and HD coverage if you're on Sky or Virgin Media, or £49 per year if you like the sound of its rugby union, rugby league and motorsport offerings, too. Premier Sports also has its own dedicated app which lets you watch all this action on the go. And if you're out of the UK but have subscribed, you can always use a VPN to relocate your IP to a UK location and watch the match as if you were back at home.

How to live stream Juventus vs Napoli soccer in Canada

DAZN (pronounced "Da Zone") has the to show live Serie A matches in Canada. The network is offering a one-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Juventus vs Napoli in Australia

If you fancy watching top flight Italian football in Australia, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sport which has secured exclusive live coverage rights to the league for this season. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial.

How to watch the Serie A in New Zealand

Subscription service Sky Sport is the sole rights holders for live coverage of Serie A in New Zealand this season. If you're looking to stream the coverage live to your mobile device, Sky Go is the service you need. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above.

