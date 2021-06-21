Just bought a new SIM-free phone? These are the best SIM only deals to go with it

With Amazon Prime Day unravelling right now, there's a good chance you've just invested in a new phone contract. The next step is to pair your shiny new handset with a SIM plan.

Luckily, there are plenty of great SIM only deals to choose from right now including options from the main networks, plus some excellent deals from smaller networks too.

Four options stand out particularly right now. They come from Three, Vodafone, Voxi and Smarty. Leading this group is Three, offering an unlimited data SIM for just £16 a month.

There's also some brilliant options from Voxi with an unlimited social media and streaming offer, a Vodafone SIM with cashback or a Smarty deal with a rolling 1-month contract.

Still looking for a new phone? Check our best SIM-free phone price guide

Three and unlimited data:

No contract SIM from Smarty:

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

This is a fantastic choice for anyone looking for a rolling contract. While you get 30GB of data, you'll only pay £10 a month for it. That's especially great considering you can leave at any time - perfect if you see a better deal down the line. Smarty also allows for tethering so you can connect other devices to your hotspot.

View Deal

Vodafone's cashback bargain SIM:

Vodafone SIM | 12-month contract | 60GB data | Unlimited texts and calls | £16 per month + £30 cashback

This Vodafone SIM stands out as the best option on this network and one of the best big data SIMs out there. For £16 a month, you get a huge 60GB of data plan and unlimited calls and texts. While that alone makes this a great offer, there is also £30 in automatic cashback on offer to lower the price.

View Deal

Voxi's unlimited social media and streaming: