Just bought a new SIM-free phone? These are the best SIM only deals to go with it

With Amazon Prime Day unravelling right now, there's a good chance you've just invested in a new phone contract. The next step is to pair your shiny new handset with a SIM plan.
Luckily, there are plenty of great SIM only deals to choose from right now including options from the main networks, plus some excellent deals from smaller networks too.
Four options stand out particularly right now. They come from Three, Vodafone, Voxi and Smarty. Leading this group is Three, offering an unlimited data SIM for just £16 a month.
There's also some brilliant options from Voxi with an unlimited social media and streaming offer, a Vodafone SIM with cashback or a Smarty deal with a rolling 1-month contract.
Three and unlimited data:
SIM only from Three | 12 month contract | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £16 a month
Three's unlimited data SIM plan is easily the best overall value SIM only deal on the market right now. It supplies you with unlimited data, calls and texts on a 5G network while only charging you £16 a month. Smarty is the only network to match Three's price and while it doesn't have 5G like Three, Smarty does operate on 1-month rolling contracts.
No contract SIM from Smarty:
SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month
This is a fantastic choice for anyone looking for a rolling contract. While you get 30GB of data, you'll only pay £10 a month for it. That's especially great considering you can leave at any time - perfect if you see a better deal down the line. Smarty also allows for tethering so you can connect other devices to your hotspot.
Vodafone's cashback bargain SIM:
Vodafone SIM | 12-month contract | 60GB data | Unlimited texts and calls | £16 per month + £30 cashback
This Vodafone SIM stands out as the best option on this network and one of the best big data SIMs out there. For £16 a month, you get a huge 60GB of data plan and unlimited calls and texts. While that alone makes this a great offer, there is also £30 in automatic cashback on offer to lower the price.
Voxi's unlimited social media and streaming:
SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 15GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month
Voxi is a unique SIM plan provider thanks to its unlimited scheme. Not only do you get unlimited calls and texts but also unlimited use of social media and streaming apps. This includes TikTok, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Netflix, YouTube and more. That means you'll barely end up touching your 15GB of data!
