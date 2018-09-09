Juan Martin del Potro vs Novak Djokovic live stream: how to watch US Open men's final 2018 online

The two best men's singles players at the 2018 US Open will meet in the final today. It's Juan Martin del Potro vs Novak Djokovic and we've compiled this handy guide for watching the 2018 US Open on TV or by live stream online, no matter where you are in the world - you can even watch it for FREE in some areas.

US Open 2018 final - where and when The US Open takes place at Flushing Meadows Park in New York. The men's final takes place on Sunday, September 9 at 4pm local time ET. So that's 1pm PT, 9pm BST, 6am Sunday AET (or 5pm in Argentina and 10pm in Serbia).

For both players, 2018 has marked a long road back from career-endangering injuries. The always likeable del Potro won his only major title here at Flushing Meadows back in 2009 and has been dogged by wrist problems ever since. Nine years on, a win for the Argentinian 'Delpo' here would certainly put a smile back on the face of the tennis world.

Djokovic has already tasted success in 2018 after elbow surgery had kept him on the sidelines for way longer than he wanted. His passion, drive and determination meant that he was able to come back and win Wimbledon against the odds a couple of months ago. He goes into the US Open final as clear favorite.

Del Potro or Djokovic? Novak or Delpo? Whatever happens, it's sure to be an exciting crescendo to the tournament so make sure you're tuned into a live stream of the action by following one of the options below.

Live stream the del Potro vs Djokovic US Open final from anywhere with a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch the US Open final online in your country and want to catch broadcast coverage from somewhere else in the world, the best way to watch it is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

Where can I watch the US Open 2018 tennis using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to get the US Open live stream from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: Canada, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, China, Russia, France, Spain, Japan, Italy, Poland, Germany, Mexico, Czech Republic, Austria, Thailand, Denmark, China, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore, Turkey and more!

How to watch the men's 2018 US Open final stateside:

In the US, coverage from Flushing Meadows comes courtesy of ESPN and ESPN 2. The action kicks off at either 4pm ET or 1pm PT. Another option for cable customers is the Tennis Channel, which also has rights to the tournament.

For live streaming on the move, subscribers should watch via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com.

How to live stream US Open tennis final in the UK:

Amazon Prime has pulled off a sports coverage coup by securing rights in the UK for the 2018 US Open tennis. That means Amazon Prime members can live stream all the action at no additional cost, with the final starting at 9pm BST.

If you want to stream the tennis from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store.

Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK.

Not in the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account. Then you best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to live stream US Open tennis for FREE in Australia:

There's some downright spectacular news Down Under, as free-to-air broadcaster SBS has picked up the rights to show the semi-finals and final absolutely FREE and in HD (if you can wake up for the 6am start time).

There's also the option of using a VPN if you're away from home and still want to catch that US Open coverage.

The best way to stream the US Open 2018 in Canada:

In Canada, it's a similar deal as you've got fairly limited options. The US Open will be covered by TSN and RDS, but again, these are subscription services.

Using a VPN is the way to go if you want to access an account when you're overseas.

How to watch del Potro vs Djokovic in New Zealand:

In New Zealand you're going to be able to catch all the action on Sky NZ, although again, this is a paid service.

If you want to catch it but are out of New Zealand over the fortnight, you can use a VPN to access the tennis coverage.

