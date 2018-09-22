Joshua vs Povetkin: live stream tonight's big fight online from anywhere

Joshua vs Povetkin - where and when The Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin fight takes place at London's famous Wembley Stadium TONIGHT! The duo are set to enter the ring at around 10pm BST, which is 5pm ET, 2pm PT and 7am Sunday AET.

Well hello there fight fans. It's finally time to witness the UK's premier heavyweight boxer in his next step to greatness. Anthony Joshua has stiff competition tonight in Alexander Povetkin, but he's clear favourite to get the win. And you can live stream Joshua vs Povetkin with this handy guide - you can even watch it FREE in the US and other regions.

Joshua's ascent to the top of the heavyweight boxing tree has seen him become a bona fide international sport star and every AJ bout becomes an eagerly-anticipated affair. Saturday's showdown at Wembley is no different, as the Brit looks to defend his immaculate 21-0 record and move a step closer to a sought-after fight with Deontay Wilder.

But Saturday's partisan home crowd could be much mistaken if they're expecting a cruise for AJ. Only the great Wladimir Klitschko has ever defeated Povetkin in his 35 career fights, and the Russian will be full of confidence having registered eight consecutive victories since that defeat.

With Joshua's mix of fleet-footed style and heavy-hitting substance, this is a contest not to be missed whatever the outcome. Keep scrolling down to find out how you can watch Joshua vs Povetkin wherever you are in the world - but hurry, there isn't long until the fight starts. Ding ding!

Live stream the Joshua vs Povetkin fight from anywhere with a VPN

Even if the place where you live doesn't have it, you can always use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. Virtual Private Networks are also handy if you're concerned about streaming safely on the web, thanks to the encryption they use to hide your details. And the best won't log your personal information, either. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc.

How to watch Joshua vs Povetkin: US stream

DAZN is hosting the fight exclusively in the US

DAZN USA has its first ever fight night stateside and it kicks off with a bang. Joshua vs Povetkin coverage starts today at 4.30pm ET and 1.30pm PT on the subscription channel. A DAZN contract will set you back $9.99 per month, but the first month is FREE. The channel is promising 'over 70 fight nights per year'. If signing up to DAZN appeals but you're outside the US this weekend, then using a VPN will let you watch like you're back at home.

How to watch Joshua vs Povetkin: Canada live stream

DAZN has the rights in Canada too

DAZN is the channel holding the cards for Joshua vs Povetkin in Canada, too. Canadians are also offered the one month free trial, though subscriptions are $20 per month or $150 annually at present. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to watch Joshua vs Povetkin: Australia stream

The fight is being shown exclusively on Main Event

The Joshua vs Povetkin fight is being streamed exclusively in Australia by Main Event, with the coverage starting at an early 3am – three or four hours before AJ and his Russian nemesis are expected to enter the ring. The fight costs $49.95 via Foxtel and includes replays at 10am, 5pm and 12am later on Sunday, then every 6 hours from 6am on Monday, September 24. Not in Australia right now? You'll need to use a VPN to watch this stream outside of Australia even if you're an Aussie in another country.

