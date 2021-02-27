Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa live stream: how to watch the fight online anywhere

It's one of the biggest bouts in New Zealand boxing history and boy have we waited for it. Postponed from last year, this marks the fifth time these two Kiwi fighters have locked horns, with honours even across their four previous fights - all of which too place in the amateur ranks. Read on as our guide explains how to watch a Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa live stream and catch all the boxing action online from anywhere in the world today.

Watch: Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa live stream Date: Saturday, February 27 Venue: Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand Main card time: 8pm NZDT / 6pm AEDT / 7am GMT / 2am ET / 11pm PT (Friday) Parker vs Fa ring walk time: 10.30pm NZDT / 8.30pm AEDT / 9.30am GMT / 4.30 am ET / 1.30 am PT Live stream: DAZN (UK, US, Europe) | try DAZN Canada free for 30-days PPV: Spark Sport (NZ) | Foxtel Main Event (Aus) Watch anywhere: try our No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

Meeting in the ring for the first time in eight years, the two old foes will battle it out once more as they look to climb the ranks in what is now a very congested heavyweight division.

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Parker is currently third in the WBO rankings and comes into the showdown as the big favourite, with the 31-year old putting his WBO oriental heavyweight title on the line.

Fa may have underdog status but comes into this clash with a flawless 19-0 professional record, with ten of his wins via KO. With one eye on the piece of a pie in aftermath of this summer's big clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, there's a lot more than just local bragging rights for tonight's winner.

Here's how to watch Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa online and get a Parker vs Fa live stream from anywhere.

More fight action: how to watch a Canelo vs Yildirim live stream

How to watch the boxing if you're away from your country

Below we've listed all of the best places to live stream the Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa fight online in the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have one. The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Remember, there are loads of benefits to using a VPN beyond just helping you regain access to streaming services and content from abroad. One of the biggest is security: by using encrypted tunnels, VPNs give you a robust first-line of defense against cybercriminals and government snooping. This makes everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer, and many people choose to use one for that reason alone.

Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa live stream: how to watch the fight online with DAZN

With the exception of New Zealand and Australia, (see below), sports streaming service DAZN (pronounced 'Da Zone') has the rights to show the Parker vs Fa fight in most key territories, including the US, UK and Canada. Coverage of the main card starts at 7am GMT (Saturday)/ 2am ET (Saturday)/ 11pm PT (Friday night). The headline act is expected to start around 9.30am GMT / 4.30 am ET/ 1.30 am PT on Saturday morning. A DAZN contract in the US will set you back $19.99 per month, or $99.99 for the year. DAZN Canada is priced similarly at $19.99 per month, however a 12-month subscription comes in at $150 for a year's access and there's a free 30-day trial on offer. Recently launched in the UK, DAZN is currently priced at an ultra-cheap £1.99 a month for British fight fans.

Live stream boxing in New Zealand: how to watch Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa online

It's one of the biggest sporting events in New Zealand's recent sporting history, and somewhat unsurprisingly considering its taking place at a venue that its sponsors, Spark Sport has bagged exclusive broadcast rights to show the fight live. The service will be offering all the action from Auckland via pay-per-view, for $49.99. Coverage of the under card starts at 7.30pm NZDT, with the headline act of Parker vs Fa expected to get under way at 10.30pm NZDT. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Anyone currently based in New Zealand from a different country can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their local coverage just like they would at home - and Kiwis abroad can use the same method to virtually head back to NZ.

How to live stream Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa in Australia

As with neighbouring New Zealand, Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa is a pay-per-view affair in Australia. The fight will be broadcast live and exclusive on Main Event pay-per-view. It will cost $29.99 if you wish to order it through Foxtel. Aussie abroad? You'll need to use a VPN to watch this stream outside of Australia as per our guide above.

Who is Joseph Parker?

A pro since 2012, Parker is the first heavyweight boxer from either New Zealand or the Pacific Islands to win a major world championship, having beaten Andy Ruiz by a majority decision in New Zealand in 2016 to take the then vacant WBO heavyweight title.

Despite going the distance with the then WBA, IBF, and IBO champ Anthony Joshua in a reunification fight in March 2018 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Parker would lose his unbeaten record and title to the British fighter.

Parker would record only the second defeat of his career in his comeback fight against Dillian Whyte in July that same year, but has since gone on to claim three wins in his fights since, giving him a record of 27 wins in his 29 fight career, with 21 of those victories delivered by knockout.

Who is Junior Fa?

Born in Papakura District, Auckland Fa has held the WBO Oriental interim heavyweight title since 2018.

After a hugely promising amateur career, Fa stepped away from boxing in 2013 to become a glazer, only to return as a pro to the sport in 2016, and has gone on to build a reputation reputation as a future world title challenger, with a 19-0 unbeaten record that has seen him deliver 10 knockouts.