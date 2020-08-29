Jose Ramirez vs Viktor Postol live stream: how to watch Top Rank boxing from anywhere

Viktor Postol will finally get a shot at Jose Ramirez's unified WBC/WBO junior welterweight titles this Saturday in a fight originally set to take place in China back in February and then cancelled again in California. Promoters Top Rank will be hoping its third time lucky as the two fighters prepare to meet at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas - read on to find out how to get a Ramirez vs Postol live stream and watch Top Rank boxing online today.

Jose Ramirez vs Viktor Postol - where and when This junior welterweight clash takes place at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 29. The duo are expected to enter start their ring walk at around 10pm ET / 7pm PT and the only place you can watch it is ESPN+ tonight.

It's now over a year since Ramirez last stepped in the ring - a convincing sixth-round TKO of Maurice Hooker that saw him crowned as unified world champ last July.

While there are concerns of rustiness following his 13-month layoff, Ramirez, 28, has the motivating dangling carrot of a full unification bout against fellow titlist Josh Taylor, who holds the WBA/IBF titles, should he defend his belts successfully tonight.

Postol has had an even longer hiatus, having been the mandatory contender since defeating Mohamed Mimoune via unanimous decision in his last visit to the ring all the way back in April last year.

The Ukrainian is a former WBC world super lightweight champion, and has lost just twice in his 33-fight career. While his stock may have fallen after his loss to reigning IBF/ WBA super lightweight champion Josh Taylor, Postol's height and reach advantage makes him a far more dangerous opponent than his underdog billing suggests.

Read on to find out how you can watch the fight with our Jose Ramirez vs Viktor Postol live stream guide.

How to live stream Jose Ramirez vs Viktor Postol in the US

ESPN - and, in particular, its streaming service ESPN+ - will be showing the fight today, with coverage of the undercard starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The service is seriously great value at just $5.99 a month . In addition being the US home of the many of the biggest English soccer matches, including today's Community Shield, ESPN+ also features loads of games from the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS, plus college sports, tennis, golf, cricket, rugby, Top Rank boxing, UFC and more. For the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Disney Plus and Hulu bundle for just $12.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. ESPN+ is also the home of UFC Fight Nights, so it's becoming a natural choice for all things fighting. It includes access on laptop, desktop, mobile app and TV streamer apps such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. And there's no commitment either, you can discontinue the service at any time.

Jose Ramirez vs Viktor Postol: main card fights

Jose Ramirez vs. Viktor Postol for Ramirez' WBC/WBO junior welterweight titles

Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Tony Luis; Junior welterweight

Jose Ramirez vs Viktor Postol: undercard fights