John Lewis broadband deals now come with a juicy gift card for JL and Waitrose

We all know that John Lewis is synonymous with high quality and great service, but did you also realise that it has some of the best cheap broadband deals in the UK, too?

With internet from £20 per month, John Lewis sheds its reputation for premium prices when it comes to its broadband plans. And for a limited time, they just got even better. Sign up for John Lewis Broadband by March 5 and it will send you a handy e-gift card that you can use either in-store or online at John Lewis and Waitrose.

The freebie applies on its standard ADSL tariff, as well as its faster fibre packages. Go for John Lewis's most rapid Unlimited Fibre Extra plan and the value of the voucher shoots up to £75.

Each of John Lewis's internet plans automatically come with a free router, evening and weekend calls included and access to 24/7 freephone customer support. You can compare them below or check out our dedicated John Lewis Broadband deals page for more information.

The John Lewis Broadband and e-gift card deals in full:

John Lewis Unlimited Broadband + £35 e-gift card | 12 months | 10Mb avg. speed | Weekend and Evening calls | FREE upfront | £20pm

John Lewis isn't usually the first name we associate with the word 'cheap', but its standard internet is very affordable indeed. Especially with the gift card offer, which brings the effective monthly cost down to an outstanding £17.08.

View Deal

John Lewis Unlimited Fibre Extra + £75 e-gift card | 12 months | 66Mb avg. speed | Weekend and Evening calls | FREE upfront | £35pm

This is the broadband speed to go for if you stream 4K content or have multiple devices all using the internet at once. It's also the one from John Lewis that packs in that generous £75 gift card, too. And the 12 month contract means that you aren't tied in for a lengthy term.

View Deal

How do I claim my John Lewis e-gift card?

John Lewis says that your voucher will be sent by email within 60 days following activation of your service. However, if you cancel your internet those 60 days then the offer of that free e-gift card will be withdrawn.

Existing John Lewis Broadband customers

John Lewis confirms on its website that this is for new customers only, so if you went and signed up for one of its broadband deals last week then you're out of luck.

And if you aren't sold on this offer and want to compare the prices to other broadband deals in the UK, then simply follow the link or cast your eyes downwards to our potted broadband price comparison.