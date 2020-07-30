Jazz vs Pelicans live stream: how to watch the NBA restart online from anywhere

The NBA is back and tonight's Jazz vs Pelicans game is the league's first since shutting down due to Covid-19 back in March. It's a fitting return for basketball, in many ways, as Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert's positive Covid-19 diagnosis was the tipping point for the sport shutting down. After that, game cancellations snowballed and the New Orleans Pelicans were among those concerned about playing on, so it seems somehow right that the 2019/20 NBA season should resume with these teams at the top of the bill. Read on as we explain how to watch a Jazz vs Pelicans live stream so you don't miss a second of tonight's NBA action.

Jazz vs Pelicans live stream The Jazz vs Pelicans game starts at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT tonight on TNT in the US. If you're in Canada, you can catch the game on TSN, while Sky Sports is offering up a broadcast in the UK at 11.30pm BST and Australian viewers can catch it on ESPN at 8:30am AEST Friday morning. If you don't have the access to the right channel, read on for a look at all the NBA live streaming options.

Tipping off at Walt Disney World in Florida tonight, the Pelicans will be hoping to climb the standings and secure an 8th place finish in the Western Conference through this summer's seeding games - the final spot eligible for automatic playoffs qualification.

Getting off to the right start won't be easy, however, as today they come up against a Utah Jazz team currently sitting in 4th place and have the added pressure of trailing both the Grizzlies and Trailblazers in the battle for the final playoff spot. However, with star power forward and former no.1 draft pick Zion Williamson hoping to return from injury sooner rather than later, the tides may well be turning in New Orleans as the Duke product starts to show-off his talents following a torn meniscus.

On the opposing bench, the Jazz enter the NBA restart without the services of key player Bojan Bogdanovic. The team's second highest scorer is out for the rest of the season, so they'll need to find points from elsewhere to finish the season on a high.

So whether you're a Jazz aficionado or a hopeful Pelicans fan, we know you won't want to miss tonight's game. Follow our guide below for details of how to watch the Jazz vs Pelican tonight and get a top-quality NBA live stream from anywhere in the world.

You may not be able to watch tonight's Jazz vs Pelicans game using your usual cable TV or streaming service, due to coverage blackout rules in the US or international geo-blocking restrictions.

When this is is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service, which VPN masks your IP address - and therefore your location - when you visit a website. On top of that, it gives you the ability to reroute your device's internet connection through a server in a different country or stage, thereby getting you access to coverage that might not otherwise be available - even though you probably pay for it.

We've tested over 100 VPNs and found that ExpressVPN always comes out on top. Fast, secure, and easy to use, you'll be up and running with Express in no time. Plus, you can try it out for free with a 30 day money-back guarantee, so if you're not sold on being able to watch sports from around the world you can always claim your cash back. There's a massive range of supported devices on offer, from Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. And if you subscribe to ExpressVPN now, you'll also get 49% off the usual price as well as 3-months extra FREE if you take out an annual plan (the best value option). VPNs are good for more than watching NBA abroad, however. You're securing your online activity with a range of safety net features that keep your data private while also getting you into geo-blocked websites or Netflix regions. View Deal

Jazz vs Pelicans live stream: how to watch the NBA game in the US tonight

Tonight's game will be broadcast at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT through TNT, a channel that's easily accessible if you're signed up for cable TV. If you're not, however, you'll want to consider picking up a Sling Orange package for just $30 a month. As well as TNT, you're also picking up ESPN for more nationally televised basketball - and if you're looking for even more games, you can always add NBA TV to your plan for an extra $10 a month. Not only that, but there's also currently a FREE Sling TV trial up for grabs, which means you'll be able to watch Jazz vs Pelicans free online tonight. If you're not too happy about picking up a Sling TV subscription just for sports, you can also combine an NBA League Pass with an NBA TV subscription for under $50. You will, however, still be subjected to blackout restrictions for in-market games, in which case you'll need to grab a quality VPN if you live in the same area your favorite team is based.

Pelicans vs Jazz live stream: how to watch NBA basketball in the UK

If you're in the UK, you'll want to tune into Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Arena at 11.30pm BST to catch the Pelicans vs Jazz game tonight. The channel is operated by Sky, but you can also watch these channels with BT and Virgin Media TV packages. However, if you're only going to be watching the NBA, there are more cost effective options than signing up for the full commitment of a Sky contract. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass offers all 11 Sky Sports channels to watch and can be cancelled at any time. As well as the NBA, there's also loads of football, cricket, golf, and F1 action, with pricing that starts at £9.99 for a day's use. That's fine if you just want to watch tonight's games, but we'd highly recommend the better value Monthly Pass for the majority of viewers. £33.99 gets you coverage of the rest of the season as well as early playoff games as well as the full month of content from other sports as well. If you're really only interested in an NBA live stream, you could also consider an NBA League Pass, which is an all-in-one subscription that offers every game left in the season on a range of devices. An annual pass comes in at £42.99, which is far better value than the £24.99 monthly pass, but you can also grab a seven day free trial if you're just looking to watch a Pelicans vs Jazz live steam. If you're looking to watch tonight's game from abroad, you might be geo-blocked out of some of these viewing options. Using a reliable VPN can easily get around this so you can get back to the game.

How to watch the Jazz vs Pelicans online: live stream the NBA in Canada

SportsNet and TSN are hosting the rest of the NBA season;s televised games in Canada, and you'll want to tune into TSN at 6.30pm ET to watch a Jazz vs Pelicans live stream. With these channels widely available on cable, catching the NBA online shouldn't be difficult for these Canadian viewers - simply enter the details of your TV provider into the network's websiteto watch. However, if you don't subscribe through cable TV, you can also use TSN Direct, with a $19.99 monthly subscription cost. You'll also be able to watch the Jazz vs Pelicans online with NBA League Pass, with only Raptors games being subject to blackouts. That's not a problem, however, as a VPN can easily swap your location so when the Raptors do step out onto the court you can still live stream it all.

How to watch the NBA online: Jazz vs Pelicans live stream in Australia

There are two options for Australian viewers wanting to tune in to the 2019/20 NBA regular season restart. The first is through cable and, more specifically, Foxtel. It offers ESPN, which is the home of NBA basketball Down Under, but will require you to commit to a contract. If that's not for you, then excellent value streaming service Kayo Sports also has you covered for all things ESPN and can be cancelled at any time - so we'd recommend looking into this option first. Costing either $25 or$35 monthly, it's far cheaper than Foxtel and you can grab a 14-day FREE TRIAL to test it out. Perhaps best of all, a single subscription can be used simultaneously across multiple devices, meaning you can share one with family or friends and pay less. Lastly, hardcore NBA fans can grab an NBA League Pass for full coverage of the rest of the season, as well as loads of added value content, for an annual fee. Coverage of the Jazz vs Pelicans game starts at 8.30am AEST on Friday, July 31.

NBA League Pass: the best way to live stream the NBA online?

If you've been shopping for ways to pick up a Jazz vs Pelicans live stream online, then you've likely come across the NBA League Pass. As the league's official streaming service, it offers coverage of plenty of games and is available all around the world.

However, if you're in the US, you'll find a reduced-price subscription now available for $28.99. The caveat is that it doesn't include any nationally televised games. That means you'll still have to turn to ESPN, ABC, NBA TV or TNT.

The solution? Adding an NBA TV subscription to your account (available for $19.99) will give you access to full coverage, or you can bundle League Pass Premium with an NBA TV package for $59.98 for every game in all its commercial-free glory.

Note that NBA League Pass and NBA TV subscriptions are subject to blackout rules, meaning that if you live in the same area as your favorite team, you won't be able to watch them - unless you utilize the VPN workaround as explained above, of course.

NBA League Pass is an international service, so you'll be able to find different packages to suit international markets as well. In the UK, for example, a £42.99 annual fee gets you access to every remaining NBA game, without blackout restrictions or qualms over nationally televised broadcasts.

As ever, if you're out of the country you subscribed to NBA League Pass in, it's likely you can use a VPN to get around these restrictions - based on comprehensive testing, we rate ExpressVPN as the best and it offers a free trial so you can check it out, no strings attached.