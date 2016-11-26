It's not Black Friday any more but most of the best deals are still open

Saturday is clearly the new Friday, because although Black Friday technically finished at midnight the reality is that all the best deals are still out there for you over the weekend.

Amazon's brilliant Echo is still down to £119, Argos still has a lovely 55-inch Sony 4K TV for £769 and every other major retailer is still trying to get you to snap up a bargain.

Check out our main Black Friday deals page

Whether you are looking for televisions, consoles, games or just something for a loved one for Christmas, this is a great time to have a delve around and see what it is that sparks your interest.

We'll be updating all the deals right through Cyber Monday so keep checking back for the latest offers.