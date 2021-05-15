It’s a great time to buy gaming laptop deals in both the US and UK right now

It’s a great time to be checking out gaming laptop deals in the US and UK right now thanks to a couple of great sales at the official Dell store, Walmart, and Currys yielding some superb options.

For those who are on a budget, we especially recommend this Dell G5 15 SE for $685.99 (was $929) . This one in particular has an AMD Ryzen 5-4600H processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, an RX 5600M graphics card, and, put simply - the cheapest price we’ve seen so far for this spec. For 1080p performance without breaking the bank this is easily the top choice this weekend since you normally see this type of laptop go for around $799 at least.

That said, if you do happen to have a little bit more cash to spend with your gaming laptop deals shopping, then we also recommend this 15.6-inch Evoo at Walmart for $899 (was $1,199) . While an own-brand Walmart laptop, this one has some really incredible specs for the money with its RTX 2060 graphics card, AMD Ryzen 7-4800H, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. If you’re looking for something that will handle high settings on games with good frame rates at 1080p then this is a particularly fine choice - if you can handle the rather bland aesthetic that is.

And finally, for our UK readers, we’d recommend this 15.6-inch Lenovo Legion 5 for £999 at Currys. While this one doesn’t seem like an obvious gaming laptop deal since it doesn’t have a discount, we think you’re getting a lot for your hard-earned cash here. Not only does this one have a brand new RTX 3060 graphics card, but it’s also got an AMD Ryzen 7-5800H, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Put those together and you’ve simply got a great machine for just shy of a grand - and one that will push out some serious performance.

Gaming laptop deals in the US

Gaming laptop deals in the UK

