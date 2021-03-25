Italy vs Northern Ireland live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 qualifier from anywhere

The Green and White Army kick off their campaign to reach Qatar with a tough Group C away fixture against Roberto Mancini's in-form Italy in Parma. Read on for your full guide to getting an Italy vs Northern Ireland live stream and watch this World Cup 2022 qualifier no matter where in the world you are right now.

Having tasted the heartbreak of missing out on making Euro 2022 in agonising style - losing at the final hurdle with a 2-1 extra-time defeat to Slovakia in the play-off final Northern Ireland will be keen to get this qualifying campaign going on the right foot. Boss Ian Baraclough however has a major task on his hands, with his side coming into this crucial game off the back of a five-game winless run and a poor showing in the UEFA Nations League which saw them finish bottom of Group B2.

The Italians have meanwhile look back to their world-beating best, having won each of their 10 UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying fixtures while also booking their place in the UEFA Nations League finals, after winning Group A1.

Keen to right the wrong of missing out on qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup – the first time Italy had not appeared on football's greatest stage since 1958 - Mancini will be looking for his side to put on a strong showing in this opening group fixture.

Follow our guide below for all the ways to watch Italy vs Northern Ireland online and get a World Cup 2022 qualifier wherever you are right now.

How to watch Italy vs Northern Ireland from outside your country

For those looking to watch the game in the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed out below. But if you're out of the country for today's match are worried that you'll miss the game, don't sweat it. With the option of using one of the best VPNs , you can tune in to the match no matter where you are in the world. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 qualifier football online from anywhere

How to watch Italy vs Northern Ireland live stream in the UK

Sky has the exclusive rights for this World Cup 2022 qualifier in the UK, with Italy vs Northern Ireland set to be shown on Sky Sports Football. Coverage begins at 7pm GMT ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off. If you're a subscriber you can enjoy the games on your TV or on the Sky Go app for your mobile device. And for those of you without a subscription who still want to enjoy the action, Now is most likely your best bet for shorter subs. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions above.

Italy vs Northern Ireland live stream: how to watch World Cup qualifier soccer online in the US

If you're in the US, ESPN and Spanish-language channel TUDN (formerly Univision Deportes Network) have the rights to show Italy vs Northern Ireland in the US, which kicks off at 3.45pm ET/12.45pm PT. However, the match won't be available on any of ESPN's linear channels. The game will instead be shown on the sports network's streaming service ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox.

How to watch an Italy vs Northern Ireland live stream in Australia

Having snapped up the rights to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, you'll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of Italy vs Northern Ireland if you're down under. Make sure you set an alarm though – kick-off is at 6.45am AEDT on Friday morning. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account.

How to live stream Italy vs Northern Ireland in Canada

No-one of the traditional Canadian sports broadcasters are showing this crucial World Cup qualifier, however, help is at hand for footy fans in the unlikely form of Latin American and Italian speciality channel TLN. The cable-only network has exclusive live broadcast rights to tonight's match, with kick-off time for Cannucks at 3.45pm ET/12.45pm PT.





Can I live stream Italy vs Northern Ireland in New Zealand?