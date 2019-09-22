Italy vs Namibia live stream: how to watch today's Rugby World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

Italy will have a lot to prove today when they face off against Namibia in the Rugby World Cup 2019. The Azzurri don't exactly have a promising Rugby World Cup history, struggling to compete with some of the bigger teams out there. But, can they pull it back and show they're a force to be reckoned with? Well you can find out with an Italy vs Namibia live stream today.

Live stream Italy vs Namibia - where and when Battling it out at the Hanazono Rugby Stadium - Japan's oldest rugby stadium. It has a capacity of 26,544 making it the perfect arena for this smaller stand-off. This match kicks off today at 2.15pm in Japan, so that's 7.15am CET in Rome and exactly the same down in Namibia (or 6.15am BST).

And we've tracked down everything you'll need to know about watching this match. This will be an especially interesting game for those hoping for an Italian win. Despite the fact Italy have never managed to progress out of the pool stage, a match against Namibia will be the perfect morale boost they need to get started with Sergio Parisee leading his team to victory...in theory.

To call this a fair match would be unfair. This will be Namibia's sixth Rugby World Cup and they are yet to pick up a single win. What that means is while this might not be a headline match, both Italy and Namibia have everything on the line here.

Of course, no matter which of these two teams win, they are still stuck in Pool B with both South Africa and New Zealand, likely to end their journey short. Ready to see how to watch a Italy vs Namibia live stream? We've explained how to catch it no matter where you are for free.

How to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup from outside your country

Below, we've listed all of the viewing options for watching a Italy vs Namibia live stream. If you're in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or Canada, you can find your viewing options below.

However, for countries outside of those regions, you might face some geo-blocking issues. That means if you happen to be travelling outside of one of the above countries while it airs, your coverage could be blocked. But luckily, there is a way to watch with without using a dodgy stream - using a VPN.

How to stream Italy vs Namibia live in the UK for FREE

For those in the UK, ITV is the place to catch this Rugby World Cup show down. The match kicks off at 6.15am BST. And, if you miss it on TV you can always catch it on the ITV app. Not going to be home in the UK when the match kicks off? Don't worry, you can use a VPN to access all of the content you'll be missing while you're away.

How to watch Italy vs Namibia: live stream in Australia

For those wanting to watch Italy vs Namibia in Australia, sadly you'll have to pay. You can choose to go for either Fox Sports or Kayo. Get either the Kayo Sports Basic Package or the Kayo Sports Premium package to watch the event. Any of the above options will let you watch this match and the rest of the Rugby World Cup as it happens. In Australia, you'll need to tune in at 3.15pm AEST to catch the action. You'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

How to watch Italy vs Namibia: New Zealand live stream

Ready to live stream Italy vs Namibia in New Zealand? Spark Sport will be the destination for you. The entire Rugby World Cup will be available from here so it is well worth the investment. Unforunately, Spark Sport has no free options to watch the event. You can pay either $24.99 for this match only, or just go for the Tournament Pass $89.99 that gets you a live stream of every single match of the Rugby World Cup. You can tune in at 5.15pm to live stream this game in New Zealand. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage, you can use one of our favourite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to live stream Italy vs Namibia in the US

In the US, NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Rugby World Cup 2019 so you'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Rugby World Cup Pass for $199.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the tournament. Single matches can also be purchased for $29.99 Cable cutter, but still want to watch the Rugby World Cup? You can also watch via one of the below TV streaming services. They're fast becoming the best way to watch otherwise cable-only shows and sports - and they pretty much all have a free trial, too: To catch the match in full, tune in at 10.15pm PT, 1.15am ET.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

Live stream Rugby World Cup 2019 match in Canada