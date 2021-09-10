Italy F1 live stream: how to watch Italian Grand Prix online from anywhere today

As one of the founding circuits of F1, Monza holds a special place in the hearts of both drivers and fans, and to add to the attraction, this weekend we'll see the second appearance of F1 Sprint Qualifying. Follow our guide to live stream F1 and watch the 2021 Italian Grand Prix online wherever you are.

Things couldn't be closer at the top of the standings, with just 3 points separating Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, and the Temple of Speed may well favour the rapid Red Bull's outright speed – but Sir Lewis can never be counted out.

The only previous time we've seen F1 Sprint Qualifying was at Silverstone earlier this season, and while it's yet to be seen if it's a truly worthy addition to the noblest of motorsports, it'll be interesting to see how it pans out at the fastest circuit on the calendar.

It's also worth noting that despite Hamilton's dominance over the past decade or so, he's only won at Monza five times in the last 10 – an incredible achievement for any other driver, of course, but it proves that the Italian GP can certainly deliver a surprise or two.

In fact, Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc – the previous two winners – may fancy their chances, and go all out in Saturday's Sprint Quals to bag pole position.

Whatever happens though, all you need to do is read on for full details of how to get an F1 live stream and watch the Italian Grand Prix online. Catch all the F1 Italian GP action from start to finish with the help of this guide.

F1 Italy Grand Prix 2021 schedule

Practice 1 - Friday, September 10 at 1.30am BST / 2.30am CET / 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT

Practice2 - Friday, September 10 at 5pm BST / 6pm CET / 12pm ET / 9am PT

Practice 3 - Saturday, September 11 at 11pm BST / 12pm CET / 6am ET / 3am PT

F1 Sprint Qualifying - Saturday, September 11 at 3.30pm BST / 4.30pm CET / 10.30am ET / 7.30am PT

- Saturday, September 11 at 3.30pm BST / 4.30pm CET / 10.30am ET / 7.30am PT Italian GP 2021 - Sunday, September 12 at 2pm BST / 3pm CET / 9am ET / 6am PT

Free F1 live stream: where can you watch Italian GP for free

Several countries around the world have the rights to show some of the F1 action on free-to-air TV.

A full list of free-to-air streamers can be found on our dedicated guide on how to watch F1, where you'll see that you can watch the Italian GP live for absolutely free in Austria on Servus TV.

And if you're travelling abroad outside your country at the moment and wanted to tune in to your familiar Netherlands Formula 1 coverage, you can use a VPN to do so as explained below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best provider out there, which has a great track record for unblocking geo-restricted streams.

How to live stream F1 from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's Italian GP, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 F1 live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Watch on F1 TV

If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV - it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides - you can sign up on its website. Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full - along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country-to-country - it's $79.99 in the US, for example - and some even let you give it a try with a free 7-day trial! Just note that not all regions have an F1 TV package with live Grand Prix coverage, with the UK and Australia being notable exceptions. But that still leaves people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and loads, loads more all included.

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you'll be able to watch the Italian Grand Prix on Sky Sports. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. Coverage of the Italian GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 1.30pm BST on Friday for the first practice runs, then 5pm for the initial qualifying. Saturday kicks off at 11am for practice 2, and Sprint Qualifying starts at 3.30pm. On Sunday, the Italian Grand Prix itself starts at 2pm. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

F1 live stream: how to watch the Italian Grand Prix in the US

In the US, it's ESPN that's providing comprehensive coverage of the 2021 F1 season, and it's showing the Italian Grand Prix live - as well as the all-important Qualifying and practice sessions. If you have it as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream the action directly through the ESPN website. Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get ESPN without having an expensive cable package. Of the many and varied options, the best for Formula 1 fans wanting to watch an F1 live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month - save big with the latest Sling TV deal where you can get your first month for a mere $10! Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. And, as described above, you may prefer to give F1 TV and its free trial a go if all you really care about is the world's premier motor sport. F1 Italy Grand Prix 2021: US times and TV coverage This Sunday you can watch the Italian Grand Prix live from 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT on ESPN (build-up starts at 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT), while Qualifying kicks off at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Saturday. Sprint Qualifying kicks off at 10.30am ET / 7.30am PT Saturday, and the Italian GP proper starts at 9am ET / 6am PT Sunday. Watch an Italy Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad by checking out a quality VPN and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2021 Italian GP: live stream F1 in Canada

As well as the official F1 TV service (as described above), you can watch the Italian GP and all other 2021 F1 action on English-language TSN or French-language RDS - but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an F1 live stream. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. The Italian Grand Prix starts at 9am ET / 6am PT this Sunday, with Sprint Qualifying action on Saturday starting at 10.30am ET / 7.30am PT. Practice times are listed above and coverage is also being offered, going live just before the start of each session. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch F1 and get a Italian Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Aussie F1 fans need to strap in for a late one, as the Italian GP starts at 11pm AEST on Sunday night. Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2021 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix action. But if you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option may be to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the cricket, NRL, football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

