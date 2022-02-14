It sounds like some Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-orders are arriving early

Audio player loading…

The Samsung Galaxy S22 was announced in early February, and its release date depends on which model you want and where you live - saying that, it sounds like some people who pre-ordered it have received it much earlier than expected.

On the Samsung subreddit, there are many, many threads posted by people receiving it early - like this one, or this one, or this one. People mention receiving both the S22 Plus and S22 Ultra early, though it's not clear what regions they're all in.

Plus, some of the Redditors mention having received the phone days prior - it sounds like some people who pre-ordered immediately after Samsung Unpacked may have had it dispatched immediately.

The earliest Galaxy S22 release date is February 25 - that's for all the phones in the US, and the Ultra in the UK - so it's clear that these people have received their mobiles well ahead of time.

However, the comments sections are also full of disappointed people who didn't receive their mobiles early, and it seems that only a select few lucky people got their devices this far in advance.

Plus, some people are being given arrival times ahead of the release date, but this may be due to system errors for retailers and couriers, rather than actual indications of when the phones could show up.

So if you pre-ordered one of the three Samsung Galaxy S22 devices, it's probably safer just to assume it's arriving on release date and then be pleasantly surprised if it turns up early, rather than hope for it to show up ahead of time and be disappointed.