IT professionals say complexity is harming return on investment

Hybrid and remote working has made distributed IT environment management (opens in new tab) that much more challenging, and as a result, the vast majority of IT pros believe the Return on Investment (ROI) on recent projects has been severely diminished.

SolarWinds’ latest report, titled “Getting IT right: Managing hybrid IT complexity”, discovered that a third (33%) of IT professionals agree complexity added between four and seven months of extra work to their projects.

For SolarWinds President and CEO, Sudhakar Ramakrishna, the results are clear - businesses are struggling to digitally transform, all thanks to rising IT environment complexity. “Amplified by a global move towards hybrid and remote work, applications and workloads are now run across both cloud (opens in new tab) and on-premises infrastructure. This is not only hindering the ability to deliver benefits to end users in a timely fashion but also significantly impacting the bottom line,” he concluded.

Observability the key?

To tackle the problem of rising complexities, Ramakrishna further explained, businesses are turning towards observability. Such practice can help them understand where to prioritize their efforts, helps their teams manage hybrid IT environments more effectively, and in turn, helps them hit their ROI goals.

This “spells long-term success for teams, businesses, and their customers,” Ramakrishna concluded.

This is not the first time SolarWinds has warned about rising IT environment complexity, or urged businesses to look deeper into observability as a potential solution.

The company recently surveyed 1,000 IT pros and found budgeting, time constraints, as well as observability challenges, to all be making hybrid IT tough to realize.

Back then, more than a third (37%) of the respondents said they deploy monitoring strategies to manage complexity, but more than half (53%) said they didn’t have the proper visibility into the majority of their apps and infrastructure. Therefore, many struggle to detect anomalies, discover the roots of various issues, and ensure continuous availability and proper performance of business-critical apps.