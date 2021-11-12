Ireland vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch rugby for free and from anywhere

It's not often that a team gets slammed for only winning 47-9, but that's the position the All Blacks are in after an underwhelming showing last weekend. Ireland, meanwhile, have only ever beaten the Kiwis twice, and are desperate to prove those weren't flukes. Read on as our guide explains how to get an Ireland vs New Zealand live stream and watch the huge rugby autumn international online this weekend - including how to watch the game absolutely FREE.

A 60-5 thrashing of Japan was a nice way to warm up both the playing personnel and the Aviva for this heavyweight encounter, and Ireland need no reminders of their historically lean record against the All Blacks.

However, two wins from four makes for rather better reading than two from 32.

Ian Foster's second string side made a meal of Italy last weekend, but the big guns will be back for this one. Their line will be led by the one and only Beauden Barrett, who's been full of praise for fellow centurion fly-half Johnny Sexton ahead of what might turn out to be their final battle in the trenches.

It's a game of the highest order, so follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a rugby live stream and how to watch Ireland vs New Zealand for FREE.

How to watch a free rugby live stream in Ireland

Free-to-air broadcaster RTE Free-to-air broadcaster RTE is showing Ireland vs New Zealand, which kicks off at 3.15pm on Saturday afternoon. You can also watch the action online via the RTÉ Player service, which can be access via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps. Coverage begins on RTÉ 2 at 2.15pm.

How to live stream Ireland vs All Blacks in New Zealand

Sky Sport Sky Sport is showing the Ireland vs All Blacks game in New Zealand, but the action is taking place seriously late at night. Kick-off is set for 4.15am NZDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. If you stay up late (or wake up early) enough, Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined below to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to live stream Ireland vs New Zealand from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and try to stream the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch rugby from anywhere

How to watch Ireland vs New Zealand FREE in the UK

Channel 4's All4 streaming service The great news for rugby fans in the UK is that Ireland vs New Zealand is set to be shown absolutely FREE on Channel 4. Coverage starts at 2.45pm ahead of the 3.15pm kick-off, and you can also watch online via Channel 4's All4 streaming service. If you are indeed watching online, you can do so on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire. Not in the UK for Ireland vs New Zealand? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

How to watch rugby in the US: live stream Ireland vs New Zealand

FloRugby Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights to show the Ireland vs New Zealand game in the US, with kick-off set for 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Saturday morning. FloRugby is the home of all of the autumn internationals rugby action, and a monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 - you can head to its site to learn more and subscribe. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch Ireland vs New Zealand: live stream rugby in Australia

7-day FREE Stan Sport trial In Australia you can tune in to Ireland vs New Zealand on Stan Sport, though prepare to lose sleep, as kick-off is set for 2.15am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE Stan Sport trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch an Ireland vs New Zealand live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch Ireland vs New Zealand: live stream rugby in South Africa

via the network's streaming service Rugby fans looking to watch the Ireland vs New Zealand game in South Africa can tune in via subscription service SuperSport. Kick-off is set for 5.15pm SAST on Saturday afternoon. And if you're not going to be in front of your TV for this game, you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSport's coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to tune in from anywhere.

Ireland vs New Zealand live stream: watch rugby FREE in Canada

DAZN Ireland vs New Zealand kicks off at 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Saturday morning, and it's being shown by DAZN in Canada. That means you can tune in without paying a penny, thanks to DAZN's handy 1-month FREE trial deal! The streaming service is not only showing plenty of rugby action, but it's also the place to watch the NFL, and Premier League and Champions League soccer. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150, and the service is available via a dedicated apps for a wide array of platforms and devices, including iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. You can sign up and get started straight away - free trial or not - by heading to the DAZN website now.