Ireland vs Japan live stream: how to watch Autumn International from anywhere

Things tend to get pretty wild when these two sides meet, the Brave Blossoms memorably shocking Ireland in the 2019 World Cup, before Andy Farrell's men edged a thriller in July. Read on as our guide explains how to get an Ireland vs Japan live stream and watch the rugby autumn international online today.

It's a big day for Johnny Sexton. Ireland's skipper is set to win his 100th cap at the Aviva, but there's little time for sentiment in top level sport and the 36-year-old's hold on his jersey isn't the strongest it's ever been.

Joey Carbery and Harry Byrne are both breathing down the veteran's neck, as is Jack Carty who's been controversially left out of the squad.

For Japan, every game is now an opportunity to further stake their claim for a place in the Rugby Championship, and under Jamie Joseph they've become a team that could conceivably beat anyone on their day.

Australia beat them 32-23 a couple of weeks ago, but it was tighter than that score line suggests, and Siosaia Fifita, Michael Leitch, Timothy Lafaele and Naoto Saito all caused damage against the Irish in their last meeting.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a rugby live stream and how to watch Ireland vs Japan for FREE.

How to watch a free rugby live stream in Ireland

Image Free-to-air broadcaster RTE is showing Ireland vs Japan, which kicks off at 1pm on Saturday afternoon. You can also watch the action online via the RTÉ Player service, which can be access via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps. Coverage begins on RTÉ 2 at midday.

How to live stream Ireland vs Japan from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and try to stream the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch rugby from anywhere

Image ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Ireland or the UK, just head to RTE Player or Channel 4's All4 service

How to watch Ireland vs Japan FREE in the UK

Image The great news for rugby fans in the UK is that Ireland vs Japan is set to be shown absolutely FREE on Channel 4. Coverage starts at 12.30pm ahead of the 1pm kick-off, and you can also watch online via Channel 4's All4 streaming service. If you are indeed watching online, you can do so on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire. Not in the UK for Ireland vs Japan? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

How to watch rugby in the US: live stream Ireland vs Japan

Image Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights to show the Ireland vs Japan game in the US, with kick-off set for a bright and early 9am ET / 6am PT on Saturday morning. FloRugby is the home of all of the autumn internationals rugby action, and a monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 - you can head to its site to learn more and subscribe. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to live stream Ireland vs Japan in New Zealand

Image Sky Sport is showing the Ireland vs Japan game in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 2am NZDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. If you stay up late enough, Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch Ireland vs Japan: live stream rugby in Australia

Image In Australia you can tune in to Ireland vs Japan on Stan Sport, though prepare for a late night, as kick-off is set for 12am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE Stan Sport trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch an Ireland vs Japan live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch Ireland vs Japan: live stream rugby in South Africa

Image Rugby fans looking to watch the Ireland vs Japan game in South Africa can tune in via subscription service SuperSport. Kick-off is set for 3pm SAST on Saturday afternoon. And if you're not going to be in front of your TV for this game, you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSport's coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to tune in from anywhere.

Ireland vs Japan live stream: watch rugby FREE in Canada

Image Ireland vs Japan kicks off at 9am ET / 6am PT on Saturday, and it's being shown by DAZN in Canada. That means you can tune in without paying a penny, thanks to DAZN's handy 1-month FREE trial deal! The streaming service is not only showing plenty of rugby action, but it's also the place to watch the NFL, and Premier League and Champions League soccer. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150, and the service is available via a dedicated apps for a wide array of platforms and devices, including iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. You can sign up and get started straight away - free trial or not - by heading to the DAZN website now.