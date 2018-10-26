iPhone XR is on sale today, and you can now buy Apple's latest phone

Many will have forgotten that Apple launched three iPhones back in September, but you can now buy the final of the trio of devices.

Apple released the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max back in September, but now you can finally buy the slightly more affordable and colorful range of iPhone XR products.

The iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch display, an Apple A12 Bionic chipset, a 12MP rear camera, 7MP front-facing camera, iOS 12 software and wireless charging features too.

The design is a bit more playful than the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max and it comes in a variety of bolder colors with Black, Red, Yellow, Blue and Coral up for grabs.

In our iPhone XR review, Gareth Beavis said, "Of the three iPhones launched in 2018, the iPhone XR is the most impressive of the lot. Not because of the strength of the spec – the iPhone XS is slightly ahead in a lot of areas – but what you're 'saving' by going for this model far outweighs what you're losing.

"A multitude of colors, very good battery life and a lower price? If you want a new iPhone, check this one out first."

You're now able to buy the iPhone XR from a variety of carriers and networks around the world as well as directly from Apple outright. You can buy the 64GB version of the phone from $749 / £749 / AU$1229/Rs. 76,900.

