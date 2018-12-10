iPhone XR deals of the week: 30GB of data for £38 per month

The iPhone XR has been incredibly popular since its release and we can see why. It is one of Apple's best devices by far and although it is much more affordable than some of Apple's other devices (we're looking at you XS Max) it does still carry a pretty hefty price tag.

Luckily, Mobiles.co.uk currently has two limited time deals on the XR which gives the device a light shove back into the affordable price range we like to see - it's not the quite second coming of Black Friday, but it isn't far off. Leading the way is the iPhone XR with 64GB of storage for £85 upfront and £38 a month with 30GB of data. That is incredibly cheap for this flagship device and we're confident to say it's our favourite deal on the XR out right now.

However, if you're willing to fork over an extra £40 upfront, you can get the 128GB of storage version of the smartphone with the same monthly costs and data caps. That is a whole load of extra storage for a very small additinal spend - well worth your consideration if you like having all your content saved.

You can see both of these deals below but of course if neither have them piqued your interest then take a look at our best iPhone XR deals page for all of the current options.

Mobiles.co.uk's iPhone XR deals in full

64GB iPhone XR deal from Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £85 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

Here it is, our favourite iPhone XR deal out right now. Finding monthly payments of £38 a month is incredibly rare with this device unless you want to be paying upfront fees of a few hundred pounds. You get 30GB of data and pay a tiny amount in comparison. But hurry, although Mobiles has not listed an end date it has slapped a limited time deal label on this so you might not have long. Total cost over 24 months is £997

128GB iPhone XR deal from Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £125 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

Like having all your content saved up and at your fingertips? Or are you more into having lots of data to stream to your hearts content? Well this deal lets you do both. You get the same monthly costs as above and only pay an extra £40 upfront to double your storage. That means you can download tonnes of content while still streaming all day - perfect for those obsessed with videos and music. Total cost over 24 months is £1037

