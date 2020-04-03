iPhone 9 might launch tomorrow, according to new rumor

Only a couple of days ago, we reported that the long-rumored iPhone 9 (often referred to by the moniker iPhone SE 2) might finally be unveiled on April 22. Now, 9to5Mac has received new information that seems to back up this claim.

Based on a tip offered by one of the site's trusted readers, 9to5Mac believes that Apple may open orders for its entry-level iPhone as soon as tomorrow.

The site also says the new handset will simply retain the iPhone SE name, and will be referred to as the 2020 version in an attempt to avoid confusion.

Along with details discussed above, the leak also states that the new iPhone SE will be made available in White, Black and Product (RED) color variants, with Apple set to offer the handset with either 64GB, 128GB and 256GB of storage.

In terms of specs, previous reports have suggested that the rumored phone will feature the same A13 chipset used by the current iPhone 11, with 3GB of RAM and a 4.7-inch LCD screen. Its design is also expected to look nearly identical to that of the iPhone 8, the iPhone 7, the iPhone 6S and the iPhone 6.

Of course, all of the information listed above is far from concrete at this stage. For the time being, we'll have to wait for Apple to make the first move.