The best iPhone 8 deals in July 2018

Despite their recent jump in price, iPhone 8 deals are waaaaaay more affordable than the eye-wateringly expensive iPhone X. It was only in June when you could get some brilliant EE 30GB tariffs that were some of the cheapest overall prices you could pay for the fantastic iPhone 8. They're gone now, with nothing much filling the void. We're keeping our fingers crossed that deals fall again by the end of the summer - are we really going to have to wait until Black Friday before we see some bargains?

Despite being the X's cheaper brethren, the iPhone 8 still cost a pretty penny when it was released last year. Was it a mere coincidence that the price dropped around the same time the new Samsung Galaxy S9 was being released? We think not! But that's great news for Apple fans.

You can save yourself lots of money by using TechRadar's price comparison tool on this very page. And to make it even easier for you to get the best price on the Apple iPhone 8, we've picked out specific recommendations further down the page so you can easily locate the most attractive deals at different data points, networks and budgets.

See also: iPhone X deals | iPhone 8 Plus deals | iPhone 8 SIM free / Unlocked | Samsung Galaxy S9 deals | Best mobile phone deals

Save £10 on the upfront cost of any iPhone 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk by using the voucher code 10OFF at the checkout!

Filter and compare all of the iPhone 8 deals available in the UK:

Top 5 best iPhone 8 deals you can buy in the UK today:

When the iPhone 8 hit the shelves, we were doing everything possible to prepare people that they were going to have to spend big to get the 2017 Apple iPhone. But as you'll see, you can already get this brilliant iPhone for less than £1000 over the two years and there are some fantastic deals to be snapped up...

iPhone 8 64GB | £235 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £23pm

This is currently one of the cheapest ways to get the iPhone 8 on Vodafone, but it involves a huge spend upfront (slightly dampened by our exclusive 10OFF code). You get 4GB of data for your money, which will suit a lot of people. But the standout feature here is those delectable £23 bills. Total cost over 24 months is £787 View this iPhone 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 8 64GB | £99.99 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £33pm

If you want to jump on to the UK's fastest 4G network, 10GB is now the best value way of getting it. We like that the monthlies are coming in under £35, but not so much the fact that last month you would have gotten triple the data and paid about half upfront. So it may have got considerably worse, but this remains the best EE iPhone 8 deal out there. Total cost over 24 months is £891.99 View this iPhone 8 deal from Affordable Mobiles

iPhone 8 64GB | £99.99 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £39pm

The calibre of iPhone 8 deals on Vodafone took a real nose dive with the latest set of the network's tariff refreshes. And this is a prime example. In June, you would have been able to get 26GB of data on this iPhone for less money over the two years. We hope that the good times come again on Vodafone...and quickly. Total cost over 24 months is £1035.99 View this iPhone 8 deal at Carphone Warehouse

iPhone 8 64GB | £80 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £38pm

O2 is so often the go-to network where mega data plans on the iPhone 8 are concerned. The best of those at the moment comes from Carphone Warehouse-woned Mobiles.co.uk. It's 30GB of data a month (up from 25GB), but at £38 a month and less than £100 to pay at the start, this is one of the cheapest ways to go for big data now. Total cost over 24 months is £992 Take advantage of this iPhone 8 deal from Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 8 64GB | £49 upfront | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited calls and texts | £45pm

Oh yes! Three just knocked an extravagant £390 off its unlimited data iPhone 8 tariff, finally making it worth while to go all-you-can-eat. So you don't have tp worry about overspending on those Netflix binges and Spotify streaming marathons. This is excellent work from Three. Total cost over 24 months is £1129 Get unlimited data on the iPhone 8 with this Three deal

iPhone 8 deals: how much does the phone cost?

The SIM-free price of the new iPhone 8 is £699. That's £100 more than the iPhone 7 cost when it launched in the UK 12 months ago, so while this is not the iPhone X, nor is it what you'd call a cheap alternative. To get the phone on a 24 month contract you'll obviously have to pay a fair whack more than that, so depending on which tariff suits you best you may or may not be better off buying SIM free with a SIM only deal.

iPhone 8 review in brief

Obviously excellent, but not a giant leap forward

Screen size: 4.7-inches | Resolution: 750 x 1334 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 148g | OS: iOS 11 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 64GB/256GB | External storage: No | Battery: 1821mAh

Better screen than iPhone 7

New gold colour is handsome

It's expensive

Same old design

Don't expect a revolution with the iPhone 8. It's essentially a tweaked iPhone 7 with a few enhancements and one or two upgrades. For that reason we wouldn't particularly recommend this phone to anyone with an iPhone 7 - but for those with older phones this could make a timely upgrade if the price of the iPhone X makes you want to weep.

Read TechRadar's full iPhone 8 review

Now let's break down the best iPhone 8 deals by network...

Best iPhone 8 deals on EE this month

iPhone 8 64GB | £127 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £33pm

If you want to jump on to the UK's fastest 4G network, 10GB is now the best value way of getting it. We like that the monthlies are coming in under £35, but not so much the fact that last month you would have gotten triple the data and paid about half upfront. So it may have got considerably worse, but this remains the best EE iPhone 8 deal out there. Total cost over 24 months is £919 View this iPhone 8 deal from Affordable Mobiles

iPhone 8 64GB | FREE upfront | 35GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £43pm

These 35GB massive data deals are a new venture on EE, and this tariff on the iPhone 8 is one of the best we've seen to date. OK, so £43 a month a lot to pay for any phone (still cheaper than most iPhone X prices, mind) but at least it's free upfront, you get £20 cashback and you can't really turn your nose up at such a massive data allowance. Total cost over 24 months is £1032 View this iPhone 8 deal from Affordable Mobiles

Best iPhone 8 deals on O2 this month

iPhone 8 64GB | £185 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 2GB data | £28pm

(Unfortunately) iPhone 8 deals don't get a lot cheaper than this on O2. There's a fair whack to pay upfront, but the sub-£30 monthly payments make it well worth the spend if you have the cash. £28pm is as rare as hen's teeth on the 2017 Apple flagship. O2's the network, so Priority rewards are abound. And although the upfront cost is quite chunky, our exclusive 10OFF code will at least trim it by a tenner. Total cost over 24 months is £857 Get this cheap iPhone 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 8 64GB | £80 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £38pm

O2 is so often the go-to network where mega data plans on the iPhone 8 are concerned. The best of those at the moment comes from Carphone Warehouse-woned Mobiles.co.uk. It's 30GB of data a month (up from 25GB), but at £38 a month and less than £100 to pay at the start, this is one of the cheapest ways to go for big data now. Total cost over 24 months is £992 Take advantage of this iPhone 8 deal from Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 8 256GB | £99 upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £49pm

This is for people who mean serious business; for those who really want to have their cake and eat it. An O2 tariff that provides a massive 50GB of data per month, for Apple's MASSIVE 256GB iPhone 8. It's obviously a lot of cash, so do ensure that you really need all this data and memory. Total cost over 24 months is £1275 View this deal at Mobile Phones Direct

Best iPhone 8 deals on Vodafone this month

iPhone 8 64GB | £235 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £23pm

This is currently one of the cheapest ways to get the iPhone 8 on Vodafone, but it involves a huge spend upfront (slightly dampened by our exclusive 10OFF code). You get 4GB of data for your money, which will suit a lot of people. But the standout feature here is those delectable £23 bills. Total cost over 24 months is £787 View this iPhone 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 8 64GB | £99.99 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £39pm

The calibre of iPhone 8 deals on Vodafone took a real nose dive with the latest set of the network's tariff refreshes. And this is a prime example. In June, you would have been able to get 26GB of data on this iPhone for less money over the two years. We hope that the good times come again on Vodafone...and quickly. Total cost over 24 months is £1035.99 View this iPhone 8 deal at Carphone Warehouse

Best iPhone 8 deals on Three this month

iPhone 8 64GB | £79 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £42pm

The cheapest tariff on Three comes direct from the network and features a passable 4GB of data a month and unlimited everything else.. Unless you're absolutely wedded to Three though, we'd seriously recommend that you shop around as other networks will sell you the iPhone 8 for much cheaper over the two years. Total cost over 24 months is £1087 Get this iPhone 8 deal direct from Three mobile

iPhone 8 64GB | £49 upfront | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited calls and texts | £45pm

Oh yes! Three just knocked an extravagant £390 off its unlimited data iPhone 8 tariff, finally making it worth while to go all-you-can-eat. So you don't have tp worry about overspending on those Netflix binges and Spotify streaming marathons. This is excellent work from Three. Total cost over 24 months is £1129 Get unlimited data on the iPhone 8 with this Three deal