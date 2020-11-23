iPhone 12 Pro Max deals: go all out on the huge new iPhone with these big data bargains

We truly believed that there would be no strong iPhone 12 deals in this year's Black Friday sales - but we're delighted to admit that we were wrong. We're now seeing some great prices across all four of the 2020 new iPhones.

However, the device with the most limited number of impressive options is iPhone 12 Pro Max deals. As the priciest of the four handsets, it hasn't had the same attention from retailers as the other three.

However, mobile retailer Fonehouse has included the iPhone 12 Pro Max heavily in its Black Friday iPhone deals, with three big data offers standing out above the rest.

These iPhone deals include an option with unlimited data on EE, one with a free pair of Airpods or just one that drops the costs while keeping a high data plan.

See the cheapest iPhone 12 Pro deals: the slightly more affordable option

These Black Friday iPhone 12 Pro Max deals in full:

iPhone 12 Pro Max: at Fonehouse | EE | FREE upfront | unlimited data, minutes and texts | £74pm

You're getting Apple's flashiest phone - why not go all out on it! This tariff gets you the iPhone 12 Pro Max on EE with completely unlimited data, calls and texts. For that, you're not paying a penny upfront but then your monthly costs come in at £74 a month. While that sounds like a lot, it is far less than than we would expect for a deal like this.

iPhone 12 Pro Max: at Fonehouse | Three | FREE upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £63pm

Yes, the two deals above are expensive and although they both have good reason to be with unlimited data or freebies, this deal lowers those costs quite a fair bit. Here you're not paying a penny upfront and just £63 a month while getting 100GB of data.

What's the iPhone 12 Pro Max like?

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is a huge evolution for Apple. Not only does this offer that massive 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display but it's also backed by 5G connectivity and the next-gen five nanometer A14 Bionic chip. All that means you can capture video in Dolby Vision quality.

But the camera story continues as those three lenses, all 12MP, offer ultra wide, wide and telephoto. That means optical zoom, way more light for Night Mode shots and a new level or focus thanks to a LiDAR sensor backing it all up. Once the Apple ProRAW feature goes live, this is going to be a real competitor for pro DSLR cameras, or at least that's what Apple hopes and is working towards.

The Ceramic Shield makes this tougher and keeps the phone looking great. But all these advances mean a price that's seriously high-end too. So it's important you find the best deal if you want to save a bit for a MagSafe case and MagSafe charger too.



Read our full iPhone 12 Pro Max review

