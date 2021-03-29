iPhone 12 deals just crashed down to their lowest price ever with a £75 saving

We can talk your ear off all day about Apple's refusal to drop prices and how there is almost never a big price drop. And yet, John Lewis is simply proving us wrong right now with a huge discount on iPhone 12 deals.

Knocking £75 off the price of the 64GB iPhone 12, the high-street retailer is offering a price we wouldn't have even expected to see during Black Friday later this year.

And as if that wasn't enough, this same discount is available on the smaller iPhone 12 mini deals, now sitting at just £624. We're not sure why John Lewis has knocked so much off the price but we're certainly not complaining!

And if you would rather buy from Amazon, it has already price matched John Lewis meaning those same prices are available there too.

These SIM-free iPhone 12 deals in full:

iPhone 12: at John Lewis | SIM-free | £799 £724

Rather go for the larger iPhone 12? This device can be yours for just £724 right now. That's a saving of £75 and the lowest we've seen the iPhone 12 since it was first launched. We would be shocked to see the device cheaper than this until Apple's next launch - even during Black Friday!



Get this deal from Amazon insteadView Deal

Why iPhone 12 deals might be perfect for you

iPhone 12 mini

The most appealing aspect of the iPhone 12 mini is its small form factor, alongside being one of the more affordable models in Apple's current line-up, bar the iPhone SE, of course.

Ideal for those on a budget, then, with a normal SIM-free price of £699, you can benefit from some of the best flagship features in a more bite-sized blueprint, spanning 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4mm and playing host to a 5.4-inch Super Retina HDR display. A leap from the iPhone 11, which had an LCD display, even in its more dainty framework, this flush new display really wows.

Powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, too, don't be fooled – the iPhone 12 mini is certainly powerful for its size. Bolstered with a duo of camera lenses, you'll find the two 12MP sensors work in perfect tandem to secure some gorgeous shots, with the ability to shoot in Apple's Portrait and Night modes seamlessly.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is a stunning handset, though we wouldn't expect anything less from Apple. Whilst it does hark back to the flat edges of the iPhone 5, it's a welcome revival with the iPhone 12 securing the same punchy display as its superior counterparts. Yes, the iPhone 12 is embedded with the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that you'll also find on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Available in black, blue, green, white and PRODUCT(red), the iPhone 12 offers a glossy back and matte edges. On the rear you'll also find the same dual camera set-up as on the iPhone 11, with a 12MP main sensor an 12MP ultra-wide sensor. There sees slight improvements to low light shooting with a f/1.6 aperture. Of course, powered by the A14 Bionic chip, too, it's likely to better process images and deliver crisp, high quality images we know well from previous iPhone models.