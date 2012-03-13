Twitter buys up Posterous

Twitter has bought fellow microblogging service Posterous, which it will continue to run uninterrupted.

Posterous was formed in 2008, allowing users to easily update short blog posts with mainly photographic content, even directly by email.

In a statement on its blog, Twitter said Posterous "has built an innovative product that makes sharing across the web and mobile devices simple—a goal we share. Posterous engineers, product managers and others will join our teams working on several key initiatives that will make Twitter even better."

It was quick to tell users that Posterous Spaces will continue to run without disruption and that users will be given plenty of notice if there are any changes being made.

Pats on the back all round

Posterous, meanwhile, said "we couldn't be happier about bringing our team's expertise to a product that reaches hundreds of millions of users around the globe."

The financial terms of the deal haven't been disclosed.

Posterous founder and CEO Sachin Agarwal, who joins Twitter as a product manager, was obviously happy about the deal, gushing on his blog that "this is one of the greatest days of my entire life."